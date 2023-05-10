Brandy "The Gambler" Baker returned to victory lane in the Cauthen Motor Renegade main event Saturday, May 6, at Lancaster Motor Speedway, as he dominated the race.
Top 5: Baker, Jason Gulledge, James Maion, Andrew Winderl and Brandon Kinard
In the Ultimate Super Late Models, hometown favorite Ben Watkins took home yet another Super Late Model win on the 2023 racing season.
Top 5: Watkins, Matthew Nance, Dennis Franklin, Michael Brown, Johnny Pursley
In the Furniture Factory Outlet World Vintage race, Shaun Mangum dominated the main event, pulling away from Chris Fincher for the win.
Top 5: Mangum, Fincher, Andrew Presson, Logan Grissom, Tracey Mullis
Tyler Parker pick up yet another win in the Port’s Heating & Air Pure Stock race, surviving another protest in the division.
Top 5: Parker, Pebo Johnson, Joseph McWatters, Brad Gibbs, Chris Almond
In the Deal 1 Auto Sales Crate Sportsman race, Kade Langley returned to victory lane at Lancaster Motor Speedway, after holding off Paul Irby.
Top 5: Langley, Irby, Jacob Catoe, Michael Chaney, Travis Greene Jr.
For the second week in a row, the 2022 Lancaster Motor Speedway Thunder Bomber Division points champion Dylan Montgomery picked up the win. Tyler Parker crossed the finish line first, but Montgomery protested, and Parker was found to be illegal on tires.
Top 5: Montgomery, Juston Truitt, Luke Mullinax, Shane Vaughn, Seth Outlaw
In the SCDRA Hornets event, Zach Slone put on yet another dominating performance to win.
Top 5: Slone, Hunter Wallace, Chris Baker, Rusty Catoe, David McManus