LANSPTS-05-13-23 RACING Ben Watkins

Ben Watkins was the winner of the Ultimate Super Late Model Series race in the Palmetto Classic last weekend at Lancaster Motor Speedway.

 Marty Hinson

Brandy "The Gambler" Baker returned to victory lane in the Cauthen Motor Renegade main event Saturday, May 6, at Lancaster Motor Speedway, as he dominated the race.

Top 5: Baker, Jason Gulledge, James Maion, Andrew Winderl and Brandon Kinard

