Baseball
Indian Land: Indian Land High School continued its winning ways on the diamond Wednesday, March 29.
The Warriors posted two wins over South Pointe High School in Region 3-4A baseball play.
Indian Land completed its Monday, March 27, game with South Pointe with a 6-2 win. The game was suspended due to lightning in the top of the fifth inning with the Warriors up, 3-0. Indian Land finished the game Wednesday for the four-run win.
Miles Corcoran, the winner, went four innings and struck out eight and allowed three hits, no runs and no walks. Johnny Compton pitched three frames and gave up four hits, two runs and a walk. He fanned five.
Compton led the Warriors' offense with three hits, including a double and triple. He drove in two runs and scored a run. Reid Kazmierczak had two hits and scored a run. Cole Dombkowski drilled two hits and drove in a run.
In the regular scheduled game Wednesday, host Indian Land shelled South Pointe, 15-2, in five innings due to the mercy rule.
Logan Sulli, in five innings, tossed a two-hitter and struck out 10. He walked three and gave up two runs.
Compton led the Warriors with three hits, including a double, with three RBIs and two runs scored. Kazmierczak had two hits, including a double, with three RBIs and two runs scored. Dombkowski also delivered two hits, including a double, with an RBI.
Andrew Jackson: Andrew Jackson High School scattered 10 hits on the way to a 14-0 Region 5-2A win over Cheraw High School on Wednesday.
Fuller Sims paced the Vols with three hits, four RBIs, a stolen base and was hit by a pitch.
Brady Jackson had two hits, an RBI and scored a run. Landon Peavy smashed a home run to go with two runs, an RBI, two walks and a stolen base.
Hammond Wrenn supplied a run, a hit and two RBIs. Skyler Hegler had a hit, RBI and two walks.
Brady Williams had a hit, RBI, walk and scored a run. Joaquin Espinoza added a hit, an RBI, run scored and a walk.
Pitcher Jackson Madden went the distance, fanning eight. He allowed two hits, a walk and no runs.
Buford: Buford High School drilled 10 hits on the way to a 7-1 Region 5-2A road win over North Central High School on Tuesday, March 28.
Winning pitcher Eli Sistare sparked the Yellow Jackets with two hits, including a double, and a walk.
Sistare, in five frames, struck out seven and allowed a hit, two walks and a run.
Brayden Morgan had two hits, an RBI, stolen base and scored twice. Tanner Sellers supplied two hits and scored a run.
Adam Wright had a hit and two RBIs. Will Rape had a hit, walk and scored two runs. Trey Ewing and Brody Sanders each had a hit. Hunter Gainey walked and scored a run. Mason Deese tallied a run.
Soccer
Indian Land: The Indian Land boys soccer team beat York, 3-2, Tuesday at York Comprehensive High. Goals were scored by Tyler Schwartz, Liam Gummer and Darius Collier.
The Indian Land girls soccer team beat York, 10-0, at home Tuesday, to improve to 12-1-1 overall on the season and 6-0 in Region 3-4A play.
Softball
Lancaster: The Lady Bruins turned on the offensive firepower in their latest two games. Lancaster High School beat Fairfield Central High, 24-0, on Wednesday and then beat South Pointe, 21-8, on Thursday, March 30.
Against Fairfield Central, Lancaster won in three innings due to the mercy rule after scoring 14 runs in the second inning. Kaylynn Miller got the win going three innings of no-hit ball, while striking out eight and went 4-4 at the plate with six RBIs, including two home runs.
Against South Pointe, Lancaster had another big game as Camryn Cauthen went 4-5 at the plate with five RBIs, including a home run. Mckenzie Whitener went 3-5 at the plate with two RBIs. Miller again got the win pitching.
Andrew Jackson: The Andrew Jackson Lady Volunteers fell 11-0 to Chesterfield on Tuesday. The Lady Vols managed just three hits. Savanna Parker, Abbey Williams and Addison Robinson all got hits for Andrew Jackson.
Buford: The Buford Yellow Jackets took two wins in impressive fashion, beating North Central High School, 17-2, on Tuesday and then McBee High School, 11-1, on Wednesday.
Against North Central, Emma Timmons went 4-5 for Buford with four RBIs and Caroline Plyler went 2-5 with five RBIs. Mallory Adams went 4-4 at the plate with two RBIs. Laney Allen went four innings for the win, allowing seven hits and two runs, while striking out five and walking three.
Against McBee, Summer Morgan went 3-3 with five RBIs and Plyler went 3-3 at the plate as well. Plyler also got the win, going give innings and allowing five hits, while striking out five.
Indian Land: The Lady Warriors split games in their last two contests. Indian Land lost 6-3 to York on Tuesday, but bounced back on Thursday, with an 8-0 win over Northwestern High School.
Against York, Indian Land managed just five hits and struggled to drive in runs. Logan Thomas and Riley Murphy each got two hits for Indian Land.
Against Northwestern, the Lady Warriors had a two-hit shutout from Lina Schwippert, as she went the distances and walked one, while striking out 17 batters. Amelia White led the way at the plate for Indian Land, going 4-4 with two RBIs. Camie Myers went 2-4 with three RBIs and Kiersten Nelson went 2-3 with two RBIs as well.