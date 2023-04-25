MUSC Health launched its new air transport program with a ribbon-cutting Tuesday, April 25, at the Lancaster hospital.
The brand new medical helicopter – Meducare Air 3, provided by Med-Trans Corp. – will serve both Lancaster and Chester Medical Centers.
The helicopter, equipped to provide ICU-level care on-board by highly trained medical professionals, will be a life-saving measure for patients being transported to other medical facilities.
According to MUSC Health, travel times from the Lancaster hospital will be reduced to a fraction of the drive time. For example, traveling from MUSC Lancaster to MUSC Florence takes 90 minutes by vehicle, but only 25 minutes by helicopter. MUSC Lancaster to MUSC Kershaw is only 10 minutes by helicopter, compared to 54 minutes by vehicle. For patients needing to go further out, the normal three-hour commute to MUSC Charleston will only take one hour by flight.
“It saves lives,” EMS Director Clay Catoe said of the shortened times. The helicopter will also be available to local EMS and fire departments to transport patients to hospital trauma facilities.
The helicopter will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with a dedicated flight crew of experienced pilots, flight nurses and flight paramedics stationed out of the Lancaster hospital.
MUSC Lancaster staff said the goal of the new program is to ensure that patients receive critical care they need as quickly as possible, regardless of their locations in Lancaster and Chester counties.
“Our new helicopter air transport program is an important addition to our health-care system,” said Scott Broome, CEO of MUSC Lancaster and Chester. “It will allow us to quickly transport patients who require specialized care, such as trauma or cardiac patients, and ensure that they receive the right care, in the right place, at the right time.
“Four years ago, we — MUSC Health — made a promise to the communities that we serve to provide excellent care closer to home in those communities,” Broome said. “We believe the best care is provided locally, and so launching an air transport program is one example of how we kept that promise.”
MUSC Health bought the former Springs Memorial Hospital four years ago. MUSC Health now has 16 hospitals in the state, 2,700 licensed hospital beds, and over 750 care locations, which see over 1.6 million patients each year.
Broome said the helicopter at MUSC Lancaster hit close to home, as his grandparents lived on West Meeting Street near the Lancaster hospital. He remembers his grandfather being scheduled for transport from the local hospital to Columbia for a ruptured abdominal aortic aneurysm, shortly before his death in 1989. But his grandfather died before the transport could occur, which helped emphasize Broome’s point that time is of the essence in emergency cases.
“The emergency department is the front door to the hospital,” said Dr. Edward McCutcheon, chief medical officer of the MUSC Lancaster and Chester hopsitals and an emergency medicine physician. “Do you know where the back door leads? To the helicopter.”
McCutcheon also said that physicians at MUSC Lancaster are ready and able to care for patients needing emergency care, but the helicopter will come into play when a patient needs a higher level of care than the hospital is equipped to provide.
McCutcheon said he was in the ear of Tom Crawford, MUSC Health system chief operating officer, for the past two years, telling him that MUSC Lancaster needed the helicopter. He also said that this helicopter will not only support Lancaster, but also surrounding counties.
“The future of emergency medicine is looking bright in Lancaster, as we continue to provide the highest quality of care, matched with innovation and technology, to patients who suffer from the trauma-related injuries, as well as those needing highly specialized care,” McCutcheon said.
The air transportation program began April 3, and as of April 25 had already fulfilled 17 of 30 medical requests. Flights depend on multiple factors, including weather.
“We appreciate your work here. We appreciate the comfort you’ve given us during the pandemic,” said Lancaster Mayor Alston DeVenny. “It’s just been a joy to have this medical center be here working with us for the people of our community every single day.”
Broome said Med-Trans bought the helicopter after they made the financial determination that a helicopter made sense at this location, due to the number and cost of transports.
"The opening of Meducare Air 3 is a proud moment for Med-Trans and our partners at MUSC," said Kim Montgomery, COO of Med-Trans Corp. "With the addition of this aircraft, we are continuing to deliver on MUSC's vision of providing the highest-quality and safest patient care to the communities of South Carolina and beyond."
Broome also said MUSC Health plans to expand to a third location in Indian Land in the future.
Founded in 1824 in Charleston, the Medical University of South Carolina is the state’s only comprehensive academic health system. Each year, MUSC educates more than 3,200 students in dental medicine, graduate studies, health professions, medicine, nursing and pharmacy, and trains more than 900 residents and fellows.