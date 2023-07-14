Roy “Dennis” Roddey was born on Nov. 13, 1954, in Lancaster, where he lived for 40 years.
On June 29, 2023, he lost his fierce three-month fight, never leaving the ICU in Boston, Mass.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Roy “Dennis” Roddey was born on Nov. 13, 1954, in Lancaster, where he lived for 40 years.
On June 29, 2023, he lost his fierce three-month fight, never leaving the ICU in Boston, Mass.
Dennis worked 45 years in grocery. He was the fastest stocker on record with Food Lion. He loved to travel, watch sports and devoted himself to family.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 30 years, Mary Elizabeth Roddey. He loved and raised three children, Tiffanie Foster and Jennifer Foster of Massachusetts. He was very proud of his son, Sgt. 1st Class Jeffery Foster of Georgia.
The couple has 15 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. While he loved and adored them all, three girls lit his soul. Shiya E. Ross, whose birth he witnessed. Mallory Foster, at 6 months, came to live with us while her dad was in Iraq. She was Poppie’s girl. Delilah Legal, our youngest, was his partner in crime and best buddy. Joseph and Ben Ross, and Elijah Foster were his inspiration and joy.
He is also survived by his beloved brother, Terry Roddey of Camden; and niece. Stephanie Roddey. He has many family members living in Lancaster. He also has cousins, Jeff Simon of Lancaster, Va., and Mike Simon of Matthews, N.C. His older brother, Steve Roddey, lives in Rogers, Ark.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Cecil Killough Jones; and his granddaughter, Shiya Elizabeth, whom he never healed from either.
This tall, gentle giant was loved by all who met him. He was such a devoted family man.
A celebration of life has been planned by his family in Massachusetts.
I know someone was waiting for him as his arms were reaching toward the sky and he had a smile on his face. His end was peaceful and pain-free, surrounded by people who gave him unconditional love.