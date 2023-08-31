Local teacher Jennifer Schwenk has been selected as a recipient of the 2023 Palmetto State Teachers Association (PSTA) Classroom Grant.
This is the second year of the PSTA classroom grants created as part of the Reinvesting in Our Members program. The grants are awarded annually to encourage and support PSTA members as they serve students across our state.
Schwenk currently teaches fifth- and sixth-grade multi-lingual learners at Indian Land Intermediate School.
The $300 grant will be used to buy hands-on materials that students can use at home. Parents will be able to assist and learn academic vocabulary with students, which will further nurture home-school partnerships with our multilingual learners.
PSTA Executive Director Kathy Maness surprised Schwenk at her school Aug. 17 with the exciting news that her grant was chosen as a winner.
PSTA is the largest professional education association for teachers in South Carolina and provides professional benefits to support its members throughout their careers in education.