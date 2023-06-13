The Lancaster Post 31 Legion baseball junior team rallied late to post a high-scoring win over the Kershaw Eagles team at Eggleton Field.
The P-31 juniors, down 15-13 going to the bottom of the seventh, charged back for three runs in a 16-15 comeback win over their cross-county junior Legion rivals.
The Lancaster juniors, now 1-3 on the season, trailed 12-4 after three innings, but continued to battle.
“We were down, but never quit,” said Blake Barron, Lancaster P-31 junior team coach. “We kept grinding away and found a way against a tough team. That says a lot about our guys and their will to keep playing, no matter what the score is.”
Dylan Good highlighted the Lancaster juniors’ comeback win with a run-scoring hit to plate Spencer Sims for the winning run with one out in the seventh.
Good paced the Lancaster offense with three hits and drove in two runs.
Lancaster tied the game at 12-all with a seven-run frame, but the Eagles scored three in the top of the fifth inning to take a 15-12 lead.
P-31 scored a run in the sixth inning to make it 15-13 and captured the win with its three-run rally in the bottom of the seventh.
Trenton Trotter, one of six pitchers used by the Lancaster staff, went a third of an inning for the win.
Anthony Twitty had two hits, two walks and drove in a run. Trotter had a hit, two RBIs and scored two runs. Ethan Bufford supplied a single, two RBIs and scored three runs.
Collin Patterson led the Kershaw Eagles with two hits, three RBIs and scored two runs. Kade Hinson had two hits and scored twice.
Lawson Polson had a hit and drove in three runs for the Eagles.
The Lancaster pitchers issued 16 walks, while P-31 drew 10 walks.
The two teams were scheduled to meet again Tuesday, June 13, at Andrew Jackson High School. The Lancaster juniors will host the third meeting Wednesday, June 14, at Eggleton Field.