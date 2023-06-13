LANSPTS-06-14-23 LEGION BASEBALL

Lancaster’s Jeremy Dawkins looks to tag out Kershaw’s Landon Holden as he dives back to second base during the Post 31 juniors game June 12 at Eggleton Field.

 Eric Rowelll

The Lancaster Post 31 Legion baseball junior team rallied late to post a high-scoring win over the Kershaw Eagles team at Eggleton Field.

The P-31 juniors, down 15-13 going to the bottom of the seventh, charged back for three runs in a 16-15 comeback win over their cross-county junior Legion rivals.