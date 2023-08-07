Lancaster County School District began the process to buy enough land for another high school in the Panhandle, on the same day it closed on land for another elementary school there.
Board members met in open session Thursday, Aug. 3, to approve the procurement of about 103 acres in the Panhandle with a 5-0 vote. Board members Margaret Gamble and Courtney Green were absent.
38 acres closed
The district began the procurement process on the 38 acres in Harrisburg Road in January. They met Jan. 30 behind closed doors to discuss the purchasing process, with a unanimous vote of approval afterward.
The land would house a new elementary school. However, the funds to build that new school would have to come from a bond referendum, which is slated for a vote March 26. Should the bond fail at the polls, the board would have to decide on the next best option for the land’s usage.
In December, Superintendent Dr. Jonathan Phipps said the district’s biggest need was for an elementary school to relieve overcrowding at Harrisburg and Indian Land elementary schools. The district just installed an eight-classroom modular units at Harrisburg to create more space for the continuous influx of students.
The combined three parcels are about 3 miles north of S.C. 160, and about a mile from Harrisburg Elementary. Several new housing developments are under construction surrounding the land.
Phipps called the recently purchased land the “perfect location for all the growth,” with great-looking land. He also said SCDOT has completed a traffic impact assessment on that stretch of S.C. 160 to manage the increase in traffic, should a school be built.
“We were real excited to find land not on U.S. 521,” Phipps said, in reference to the increasing traffic delays near Indian Land Intermediate and Indian Land Middle schools.
103 acres
The land procurement process for the three parcels totaling 103 acres around Barberville and Dall Pettus roads in Indian Land is only in the initial phase; it is not yet owned by the district.
Trimnal and Myers, LLC, will “negotiate earnest money” and facilitate the process with The Snipes (Realty) Team. The board voted to spend no more than $7.5 million on the land.
Phipps said Monday that he’d like to see the district build a high school there, but that decision won’t be made until after the district owns the land.
While Indian Land High School is not yet at capacity, he hopes the board’s actions with entering the procurement process are proactive in preventing overcrowding there.
He also said that Indian Land High School’s distance from the North Carolina state line has some students experiencing long commutes through heavy traffic.
“If money was no object, any school is going to help (relieve Indian Land’s rising student population),” Phipps said.
He also said a new high school on the northern end of the Panhandle could ease the worries that come with newly licensed teenage drivers, especially when traveling along the highly congested areas of U.S. 521.
As with the 38 acres, the money to build a new school on the 103 acres would also have to come from a bond referendum.