FORT MILL — The Indian Land High School track team was swept by Region 3-4A foe Catawba Ridge in their most recent meet.
The Indian Land girls lost 103.5 to 68.5 and the boys lost 112 to 61 at the Wednesday, April 19, meet at Catawba Ridge High School.
Indian Land won three of the four relay events at the meet – the girls 4x100 and both the boys and girls 4x800 events. The 4x400 events were not held.
There was one highlight in the meet – Sequel Patterson set the Indian Land school record in the high jump, clearing 6 feet, 9 inches to win the event.
Other individual winners for Indian Land were:
Jinea Basnight – girls 100 meters, 13.52; and triple jump, 32-8
Bellamy Bangoura – girls 400m, 1:02
Kelsey Dembkoski – girls 400m hurdles, 1:20
Branson Delozier – boys 400m hurdles, 1:07
Sequel Patterson – boys high jump, 6-9
Hayden Morris – boys long jump, 18-5
Wilkenson Mondesir – boys shot put, 40-7
Up next for Indian Land is the Region 3-4A meet May 4 at York Comprehensive High School.