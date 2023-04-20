LANSPTS-04-22-23 IL TRACK Sequel Patterson

Indian Land's Sequel Patterson clears the high jump during the Warriors' April 19 meet at Catawba Ridge High School.

 Mac Banks

FORT MILL — The Indian Land High School track team was swept by Region 3-4A foe Catawba Ridge in their most recent meet.

The Indian Land girls lost 103.5 to 68.5 and the boys lost 112 to 61 at the Wednesday, April 19, meet at Catawba Ridge High School.

