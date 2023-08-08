An Indian Land author has published a new book, “The Young Prince and His Fate: Trapped in Time.”
The novel by Jessica Wheeler, is about a man trapped in time who must find his way back to his wife. It was released in December by Dorrance Publishing Co. of of Pittsburgh, Pa.
This book continues Wheeler’s story of Prince Ranvir, from her book, “The Young Prince and His Fate,” published in 2020.
Ranvir is now married and with a child on the way. A tragic event makes him want to travel back in time. But when he does, he ends up being trapped in time in a whole different world of what could’ve been. He must get back to his own world before it’s too late.
Seeing Ranvir’s journey unfold makes the story interesting. He’s still learning that actions come with consequences. He finally starts to realize that when he knows that he could possibly lose everything.
The book’s message is to not let fear get in the way of anything, and how everyone has it good until it’s gone. This is the lesson that Ranvir has to learn.
What makes this book unique is that it’s inspired by the author’s own life in some ways. To say anymore would be a spoiler, but all of Wheeler’s ideas for this sequel were based off events that happened to her, except for the going back in time.
One thing Wheeler wants readers to get out of the story is to cherish every moment with your loved ones, as tomorrow is never promised.
Besides being a writer, Wheeler is a sixth-grade English/language arts teacher. She not only enjoys writing, but loves teaching it. She is also a ballroom dancer and volleyball coach.
Wheeler never thought about writing a sequel to her initial book about Prince Ranvir. It was her first group of students who encouraged her to do so. She could not have done it without them.