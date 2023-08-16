By Zachary Summers
Correspondent
Buford High School senior Tanner Sellers is gearing up for his last season as a Yellow Jacket.
As a three-year starter, Sellers has been an important part of the team on both offense and defense. As his senior year begins, Sellers looks back at where he started and where he is headed.
“I started playing football when I was 8,” Sellers said. “I saw my brother, who was a linebacker, and I wanted to be just like him.”
Sellers grew to become a leader for the Yellow Jackets. He is the team’s running back, tight end, outside linebacker and will even take some snaps at quarterback.
This is why Buford head coach Joe Watson calls him a "Swiss Army knife."
“There is nothing he can’t do,” Watson said. “His exceptional skill set and leadership on and off the field make him an invaluable asset to the team. Being able to play multiple positions and multiple sports, he really is a Swiss Army knife who can do anything.”
Football isn’t the only sport where Sellers succeeds. He plays as a Yellow Jackets pitcher and outfielder on the baseball field. In wrestling, he finished sixth in the state during his freshman year and was the state’s runner-up in his sophomore year.
“I go and try my best in everything I do,” Sellers said. “I don’t think about the win or the loss. I just want to know I did my best in everything I could.”
Sellers currently maintains a 5.07 GPA.
But this Swiss Army knife plans to use his talents in the military after graduating.
“I have always liked the military,” Sellers said. “My goal is to go into the Air Force and see where that takes me.”
But he won’t forget his teammates and his love of the game.
“I will always remember the happy emotions I got from playing football,” he said.
Sellers looks forward to this season with Watson and all his teammates. He thanks his teammates and his Buford family for always supporting him.
Sellers has one last message for his teammates.
“Don’t think about senior season and it being your last,” he said. “Let’s go out and have just play, and have fun.”