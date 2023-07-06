Nancy Fish is returning to her native Pennsylvania this week, not for vacation, but unfinished business.
Fish, 72, will compete in the National Senior Games, presented by Humana from July 7-18 in Pittsburgh, questing for gold in racquetball singles and doubles for ages 70-74.
A native of Doylestown, Pa., Fish is in the national games for the second straight year after placing third last year in Florida.
She qualified for the 2023 senior nationals, winning in the state games last fall at Francis Marion University in Florence, where she took two out of three tough games to earn her elite trip.
“I’m excited,” said Fish, a retired special needs teacher who taught 15 years in Lancaster County, where she’s lived since 1998, and eight years in Union County, N.C.
To earn a return trip to the national games, Fish kept her hopes afloat with a comeback effort in the state games. She dropped the first game, but rebounded to win two straight.
“It was a challenge,” said Fish of the state competition. “The match was a battle. It took me a while, and it felt good to win.
“She had a great lob serve and I was able to return it for the comeback,” Fish said of her opponent. “I figured it out and never gave up, trying to the end.”
Racquetball, which is similar to handball and was invented in 1950, is played with a short-handled racquet on four-wall courts.
“It’s a game I’ve played for 40 years,” Fish said. “I just love it and play as often as I can. I used to play tennis, but I got tired of chasing the ball on open courts, as opposed to closed courts.
“I discovered racquetball at a YMCA and I enjoyed it and started to play.”
Fish noted the game’s attraction.
“I like the power and speed of the game,” she said. “The whole game is challenging. You have to move, and I like that because being on the move is important. I like being active.”
Fish likely would have had more years playing her favorite game, but missed about five years when the former YMCA aerobics instructor suffered from severe arthritis in her legs.
Fish has since had both knees replaced and, in her words, is “doing great.”
“I never have any pain,” she said.
Game Changer
Her example of a strong commitment to get back in the game has already earned her a notable award, ahead of the National Senior Games.
Fish has been selected as a Humana Game Changer — national recognition of an athlete who exemplifies healthy aging and provides encouragement, motivation and inspiration for all seniors to live healthy lifestyles.
“That was a big surprise and I was shocked,” said Fish of her honor. “I didn’t know about the award. I was in total disbelief being one of 12 out of more than 11,500 to be selected.”
Humana’s Matthew Moore, the S.C. Medicare president, said Fish stands as a shining example for what the award represents.
“Nancy’s passion for racquetball is proof age isn’t an obstacle to engaging in activities that bring joy and promote well-being,” Moore said.
“While not everyone has the desire to compete, I think Nancy can inspire us all to change the game for active aging and challenge society’s expectations of what it means to be a senior.”
Fish’s affection for being on a major athletic stage began long before her senior years.
“When I was a teen, I wanted to be in the Olympics,” said Fish, who noted she attended the 1976 Montreal Olympic Games. “That was a fulfilling part of my childhood.
“I was impressed by the athletes’ commitment and their desire to represent their country.”
Now, Fish finds herself on a similar level with a chance to prove a point, no matter how she fares at the national games.
“I’d like to win, but I want to say I did my best and didn’t give up,” she said. “You’re never too old to accomplish your dream. You have to keep working and it will work out.
“I want older people to be active. Find something and do it to stay healthy.”