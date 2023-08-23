A construction project that started in 2018 for the Lancaster County School District is officially coming to a close.
The Lancaster County school board voted 7-0 at its Tuesday, Aug. 22, meeting to close out its construction contract with Cleveland Construction, builder of the new Indian Land High School.
“I am excited that we as a district are in a position to move forward with closing out Indian Land High School and I am looking forward to new projects,” said board member Melvin Stroble, who represents the Indian Land area.
The school was approved by a 2016 bond vote and construction started in February 2018.
Weather, COVID and finding boulders the size of Volkswagens in the ground all delayed the project.
The school was originally scheduled to open for the 2020-21 school year. However, the school didn’t open until August 2021 and cost more than $100 million to build on 142 acres.
Since its opening, contractors have continuously worked on punch list items to make sure the project was finished to district standards.