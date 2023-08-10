The increasingly popular Lancaster Cultural Arts Center is offering a special treat the week after Labor Day — a three-day Historic Lancaster Music Festival, concluding with a reception at the historic Craig House.
Concert organizer John Craig sees the reception as a way to thank performers, festival volunteers and the audience for the CAC’s growing success.
Craig, Calin Lupanu and friends were brainstorming after Chamber Music for All performed at the venue this past spring and the vision for the festival emerged.
Lupanu, founder of the chamber group, is also the concertmaster of the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra and the former chamber music coordinator for the Colorado Music Festival. He was the perfect fit to plan the festival repertoire and programming.
Craig and Johannes Tromp began developing flyers and posters, and scheduling tuning appointments for the piano.
Lupanu said he is certain the festival will bring a lot of joy to the audience.
“I believe the Historic Lancaster Music Festival will put the entire community on the cultural map of the Carolinas,” he said. “The Lancaster Cultural Arts Center has become a very significant player in the regional music world and we hope the festival will further enhance that reputation.”
Day 1, Sept. 7
The festival will begin at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, featuring Chamber Music for All musicians, who will play Mendelssohn’s “Octet for Strings.”
Mendelssohn composed “Octet for Strings” in 1825 when he was only 16 years old. The masterpiece is performed by two string quartets: four violins, two violas and two cellos. The octet is a favorite chamber work of string players and Mendelssohn claimed it was his favorite composition.
The octet will include violinists Lupanu, Ayako Game, Hanna Zhdan and Monica Boboc; violists Marcus Pyle and Rebina Bak; and cellists Allison Drenkow and Marlene Ballena.
The concert will also feature Mozart’s “Eine Kleine Nachtmusik.” Translated into English, the title means “A Little Night Music.” The audience will find the serenade light, breezy and entertaining. Other works include Romanian composer Enescu’s “Prelude in Unison.”
Day 2, Sept. 9
The second night of the festival begins at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, and is a classical and jazz pop collaboration between Chamber Music for All and Opera Carolina. The evening’s program will explore some of Gershwin’s music and familiar arias from popular operas. Other works include jazz pieces and works by Puccini and Piazzola.
Day 3, Sept. 10
The third and final concert will begin at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, with guest pianist and USC piano professor Phillip Bush joining the CM4A musicians to perform the piano quintets of Bartok and Dvorak. These compositions maximize the diversity of sound and expression to create a rich and full sound with a small ensemble of musicians — perfect for the CAC’s acoustics.
“It will be a tour de force,” Lupanu said.
Reception
The grand finale will be the reception at the historic Craig House, less than 10 minutes from the CAC. The celebration will begin at 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10. Weather permitting, the event will be held under the pavilion and surrounding lawns. If it rains, the party will move inside the Craig House.
“We expect to have much to celebrate and the reception is designed to do just that,” Craig said. “We will have a generous amount of food and drinks with informal background music.”
The reception is a fundraiser for CAC concerts.
Craig said the music hall just received an anonymous donation of $5,000, as long as it is matched by other individuals and businesses, which will turn the $5,000 promise into a $10,000 gift. Donations can be mailed to LCSHP, 1859 Craig Farm Road, Lancaster SC 29720.
The CAC relies on sponsors to keep ticket prices low. Most concerts cost only $15.
Growing popularity
The Cultural Arts Center is becoming more popular each year. Twenty-four concerts have been booked for 2023. A dozen continuing education seminars, or conversations, are scheduled at the venue on the first Wednesday of every month, bringing the total events to 39.
Craig said the venue is also used about a dozen times by area groups, which means something is happening at the CAC nearly every week.
“We are delighted that the CAC is realizing its potential as an important cultural and community asset for Lancaster,” Craig said.
He said it was truly a gamble when the Lancaster County Society for Historical Preservation undertook the costly restoration and expansion of the CAC several years ago.
“We are grateful to those who had faith in the project, and its success is unquestionably contributing to the revitalization of downtown Lancaster,” Craig said.
He hopes to have a music festival every year. As organizer, he aims to diversify the musical genres to ensure continued growth of the audience.
Lupanu said he is amazed at what the historical society has done under Craig’s leadership.
“John’s dedication to the cultural scene of Lancaster is immense and I truly hope that the community appreciates something that many bigger cities and towns don’t have — a cultural ambassador devoted to his roots and to his family’s history.”
How to buy tickets
Advance tickets for individual concerts are $15 each. A ticket to the reception is $84. For access to the entire event, a festival package ticket is only $131, including a small processing fee. All are available online at www.lcshp.org. Combined festival tickets and the reception, if not purchased online, will be $145.
The Lancaster Cultural Arts Center is located at 307 W. Gay St., Lancaster. Free on-site and street parking are available. Craig Farm is at 1859 Craig Farm Road, where free parking will be available.