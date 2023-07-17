Lancaster High School honored a host of players for their play during the Bruins’ 2023 baseball season.
Pitcher/infielders Tony Shannon, a junior, and freshman Parker McGee were named to the All-Region 3-4A team for their play during the spring.
Shannon was selected as the Most Valuable Pitcher, while McGee was named the team’s Most Valuable Offensive Player. McGee hit .318, while Shannon notched 35 strikeouts and a 3.57 earned-run average.
Senior Jalen McGriff, who signed to play at Morris College in Sumter, was honored with the Most Outstanding Defensive Award for his solid play in the Lancaster outfield. He posted a 1.000 fielding percentage.
The Bruin Heart and Hustle Award was presented to Landon Carter, a junior hurler.
Three players were saluted with the Bruins Strong Award, including senior Jaden Young and juniors Elijah Strother and Jeremy Dawkins.
Certificates for the varsity newcomers of the year were presented to sophomores Darius Jackson, Javy Garcia-Mora, freshman Simeon Strother and Ethan Bufford, a junior.
Senior Carter Cox earned a certificate as the Pitching Strikeout leader on the staff with 52 whiffs in 42.1 innings. Cox, a pitcher/third baseman, signed to continue his education and baseball career at USC Lancaster.
The Lancaster High team, which finished 10-17, earned a Class 4A at-large bid to the Lower State playoffs, the Bruins’ first postseason bid since 2019.
The Bruins, who opened the season 6-0, also captured the title in the 13th annual Comporium Preseason Classic at Andrew Jackson High School.
The Bruins baseball awards also included recognition of the Lancaster junior varsity team.
Aaron Rucker was the recipient of the Junior Bruins Offensive MVP and D.J. Hayden was presented the Defensive MVP Award.
The Lancaster High School junior varsity softball team honored a host of players at the team’s recent awards night for the 2023 season.
Catcher Ta’Nya Nelson, regarded as one of the team’s better hitters, earned the Junior Lady Bruins MVP Award.
First baseman Breanna Johnson was presented the Coaches Award and shortstop/third baseman Abigail Blackmon was tabbed as the Best Newcomer of the Year.
M’Cayla Allen was selected as the Most Improved Player.
OutfielderAlicia Jones received the Never Give Up Award.
“Alicia got better every day,” said Lancaster JV softball coach Robert Belk.
The JV Lady Bruins, who went 8-10 on the season, presented certificates to a host of players, including Ja’Aliyah Culp, O’Lyana Wheeler, Elizabeth Stewart, Ty’Keriah Gaston, Calia Aldana and Courtney James.
Keliya Stover was saluted as the team’s Practice Player of the Year.