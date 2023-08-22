LANCASTER — Mrs. Amy Marilyn Ray Starnes, 70, passed away Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023.

She was born April 13, 1953, in Lancaster, a daughter of the late William “Sonny” Fields and the late Pauline “Polly” Blackmon Walters. She was the wife of Lewis Starnes. Mrs. Starnes loved playing the piano and watching her grandchildren play sports. Her greatest joy in life was her family. Mrs. Starnes was a member of St. Luke United Methodist Church and attended Hyde Park Baptist Church.