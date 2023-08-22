LANCASTER — Mrs. Amy Marilyn Ray Starnes, 70, passed away Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023.
She was born April 13, 1953, in Lancaster, a daughter of the late William “Sonny” Fields and the late Pauline “Polly” Blackmon Walters. She was the wife of Lewis Starnes. Mrs. Starnes loved playing the piano and watching her grandchildren play sports. Her greatest joy in life was her family. Mrs. Starnes was a member of St. Luke United Methodist Church and attended Hyde Park Baptist Church.
Mrs. Starnes is survived by her husband of 52 years, Lewis Starnes; her daughter, Tara Adams (Chris); two grandchildren, Kobe and Brayson Adams; and extended family.
Mrs. Starnes was preceded in death by her parents.
The celebration of life graveside service for Mrs. Starnes will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, at St. Luke United Methodist Church Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Sam Kennington.
The family will receive friends following the service in the church fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, memorials may be made to Hyde Park Baptist Church, 1898 Flat Creek Road, Lancaster SC 29721.
