LANNWS-08-19-23 SCHOOL SROS Brandon Rollins

Brandon Collins

 Doug Barfield

Harrisburg and Heath Springs elementaries will both have a school resource officer (SRO) at the start of the new school year, thanks to a state grant.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) applied for the School Resource Officer Program grant, overseen by the S.C. Department of Public Safety, in the beginning of 2023.