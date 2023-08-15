Harrisburg and Heath Springs elementaries will both have a school resource officer (SRO) at the start of the new school year, thanks to a state grant.
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) applied for the School Resource Officer Program grant, overseen by the S.C. Department of Public Safety, in the beginning of 2023.
The state program provides the Sheriff's Office with SRO funding, totaling $591,425, for one year. LCSO’s Public Information Officer Doug Barfield said that Erwin Elementary and Indian Land Intermediate were previously given SROs through grant funding.
The two officers are Robbie Clanton, who will be at Harrisburg Elementary, and Brandon Rollins, who will be at Heath Springs Elementary.
“Robbie Clanton has been in law enforcement for over six years,” Barfield said. “He began here on the courthouse security team, moved to desk officer, then was an SRO at Indian Land Middle School, left for the Pageland Police Department for a couple of years, and came back here as a desk officer.”
“Brandon Rollins has been in law enforcement for 22 years,” said Barfield. “His first two were with the S.C. Department of Corrections, and from there he came to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and was a patrol deputy, an SRO at Indian Land High School, a patrol deputy again, a narcotics investigator, the training officer, and finished up as director of the detention center.”
According to the application document on the sc.gov website, the purpose of the School Resource Officer Program is to fund full-time certified law enforcement officers to serve as SROs in schools that otherwise would lack the adequate resources to hire them.
The program funds may be used to pay for the salary and employer contributions (fringe benefits), as well as law enforcement equipment and training, for new and existing state-funded SROs, based on a documented need.
Barfield said that state grant funds cover most of the salary and fringes for the SROs, as well as three vehicles. A fourth vehicle was funded last year.
“It also covers personal police gear and vehicle upfits for two SROs and uniforms and cell phone service for all four,” he said.
Barfield said that the Sheriff’s Office provides 13 SROs in Lancaster Schools There are now SROs at Andrew Jackson Middle and High, Buford Middle and High, Indian Land Intermediate, Middle and High (two officers at ILHS), A.R. Rucker and South middles, and Erwin, Harrisburg and Heath Springs elementaries.
“Our goal is to eventually have an officer in every public school here in Lancaster County,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “The governor's made it pretty obvious that he wants to have the funding available for local agencies like us to be able to do that, and we're fortunate enough to get that grant, or two grants, one for each school.”
“When the kids go to school, the teachers expect a safe place to work,” he said. “The kids want safe place to learn, and with an officer there, we can help reassure that they'll have that.”
"We're excited to move closer to our goal of having an SRO in every school," said Superintendent Dr. Jonathan Phipps. "We certainly appreciate the state helping as much as they are and we even more appreciate our local Sheriff's Department and our city police for doing all they can to make that happen because it's definitely a partnership."