Cleanette Dianne Truett Riley died Saturday, June 10, 2023.
She was the wife of the late James C. Riley. She was the daughter of the late Willie Sim Truett and Annie Ruth Avery Truett.
She was preceded in death by her son, Everette James Riley.
She leaves to cherish fond memories one daughter, Cleanette Dianna Riley; and three grandchildren, all of Philadelphia, Pa.
Services will be 12:30 p.m. Sunday, June 18, at Open Door Fellowship, 1941 W. Meeting St., Lancaster, by Pastor John Cahill.