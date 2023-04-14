LANCASTER — Mrs. Ann L. Ghent, 84, died Thursday, April 12, 2023.
LANCASTER — Mrs. Ann L. Ghent, 84, died Thursday, April 12, 2023.
She was born July 9, 1938, in Lancaster, a daughter of the late Benjamin J. Adams and Maurice Catoe Adams.
She is survived by her husband, Roddey Ghent; daughter, Tressa Hinson; four grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and extended family.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Elaine Ghent; her parents; four brothers; and five sisters.
Celebration of life service is 3 p.m. Sunday, April 16, at Camp Creek Baptist Church, with burial in the church cemetery, followed by visitation in the cemetery and other times at her home.
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory