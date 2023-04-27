LANSPTS-04-29-23 SIGNING

Surrounded by his coaches and parents, Jamie and Crystal Pardue, wrestler Justin Pardue signed with Coker University on Thursday, April 27.

 Mac Banks

Buford High School’s Justin Pardue, a three-sport athlete and two-time state champion, is heading to college to wrestle.

Pardue, 18, signed with Coker University on Thursday, April 27, at Buford High.

Trending Videos