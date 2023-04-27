Buford High School’s Justin Pardue, a three-sport athlete and two-time state champion, is heading to college to wrestle.
Pardue, 18, signed with Coker University on Thursday, April 27, at Buford High.
Pardue was also recruited for football by Newberry College and Anderson University, but it was wrestling that he really wanted to pursue.
“I have done a lot of winning here,” he said. “I had a lot of learning to do when I walked in that wrestling room.”
Pardue did win a lot after taking some lumps early in his prep career. He finished with a 121-20 wrestling record at Buford, which included a COVID year when he didn't have many matches.
However, over the last two years, Pardue really came into his own, putting together a 96-2 record. This past season, he went 49-0 and won the 220-pound state championship. In 2022, he wrestled at heavyweight and won a state title in that weight class also.
“You know how important he is to the wrestling program here,” said Buford head wrestling coach Garrett Plyler. “We are excited for him. We are happy for him.”
A lineman in football in the fall and golfer for the school in the spring, Pardue said he wanted to wrestle in college for the challenge and competition.
“I like to compete,” he said. “Every time you walk out on the mat in college, you get a quality match. That doesn’t always happen in high school.”
Pardue said he liked what he saw at Coker when he visited the Hartsville school.
“I can come in and compete for a starting spot,” he said. “The coaches showed a lot of interest in me.”
Pardue, who plans to major in business, will have to drop about 15 pounds to wrestle in the 197-pound weight class in college.
