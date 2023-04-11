LANCASTER — David Scott Cauthen, 58, died Sunday, April 2, 2023.
He was born Sept. 19, 1964, a son of the late Jerry Rosco Cauthen and Brenda Williams Cauthen.
David is survived by daughters, Crystal Cauthen Deese and Amber Sinclair Cauthen; brother, Darrell Cauthen; and many nieces and nephews.
David was preceded in death by his wife, Kimberly Sinclair Cauthen; and his parents.
A celebration of life service was held Monday, April 10, at Camp Creek Baptist Church, with visitation prior to the service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery at a later date.
Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory is caring for the family.