We all know that summer is fast approaching. High school graduations are Friday and Memorial Day is next week. This is a dangerous time of year on our roads and we're dedicated to doing our part to make it as safe as possible.
We all know that summer is fast approaching. High school graduations are Friday and Memorial Day is next week. This is a dangerous time of year on our roads and we're dedicated to doing our part to make it as safe as possible.
Through a partnership with the Coalition for Healthy Youth we have deputy sheriffs across the county visiting the homes of graduating seniors to encourage them to be safe and avoid underage drinking.
Don't be alarmed, these visits do not mean there is a problem. We just want our young people to know we care and we want to meet them under good circumstances and not bad ones.
Please encourage your friends and loved ones not to drink underage and not to drink and drive. We want all of our citizens to have a safe and happy summer. Please do your part to help.
Barry Faile
Lancaster County Sheriff's Office