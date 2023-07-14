Robert L. McKinney, 85, died Monday, July 10, 2023.
Robert L. McKinney, 85, died Monday, July 10, 2023.
A son of the late William McKinney and Alma Durham McKinney, he was born July 11, 1937, in Lancaster. He was married to Johnnie Dawkins McKinney.
Funeral service is noon Thursday, July 20, at Greater Providence Baptist Church, 2000 Milton Road, Charlotte, N.C., with burial in Lancaster Memorial Park.
Viewing is one hour prior to the service at the church.
Survivors include his wife of Matthews, N.C.; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives; and friends.
Crawford Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to crawfh@comporium.net.