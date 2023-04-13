Lancaster resident Almetta Cunningham joined the 0.27% of Americans who become centenarians on Friday, April 7.
“I now know how it feels to be 100. And it feels good,” Cunningham said.
She celebrated her 100th birthday on Saturday, April 8, at the Springdale Recreation Center with members of every living generation of her family, from her siblings to her great-great-grandchildren.
The party kicked off with Cunningham being escorted to her chair by her grandson, Davarus Jackson.
Her granddaughter, Stephanie Webster, then took the microphone and presided over the event, introducing several different speakers one after another.
One was Cunningham’s great-great-grandson, K’Jhaun Bradley, who read her favorite poem, “There is a Green Hill Far Away.”
Another was her great-granddaughter, Lakenya Coffey, who shared some fun facts and stories about Cunningham’s past from a booklet Webster put together on her grandmother, including one about how she never got a driver’s license, but did try to drive a car once. She drove to the top of her road, but couldn’t figure out how to turn the car around, so she got out and walked back to her house.
Cunningham, who has lived in Lancaster all her life, was one of three daughters of Daisy Brace Cunningham and the Rev. Dr. Joseph Culp. She still has one living sibling, Lillie Bell Brown. Her sister Bernice Reid has died.
She attended the Lawrence Hall School, a one-room classroom with a wood stove in the middle of the room. She also attended Mount Carmel School and Lancaster High School through 11th grade.
As a child, she wanted to pick cotton with her family.
"I thought it was fun. They made it look so easy. It didn't take me long to realize that it was hard work and I couldn't keep up. You would need 100 pounds to get a dollar," she told Webster.
Cunningham married Willie Cunningham at Cedar Creek Baptist Church. They were married for 45 years before he died in 1989. They had four daughters, all delivered at home by her grandmother – Daisy Trapps, Ruth Cunningham, Melzetta Kerley and the late Margie Kerley, who died in 2021.
Cunningham has 14 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren.
She now lives with her daughter, Ruth, who is 70. Her mom lived on her own at Azalea Gardens for 10 or 15 years, after living at Oak Ridge Apartments by herself for many years, Ruth said, until the COVID pandemic started, when she moved in with her.
Ruth said it's great having her mother living with her.
"I just enjoy having her here with me," Ruth said. "We sit and laugh and talk about when she was a little girl.
"She's a lot of company. She's fun, and has a good sense of humor. She loves music – all types, especially gospel and old-school rhythm and blues – and loves to dance in her own way. And she loves to dress, loves jewelry and to put on her lipstick," Ruth said.
"I like going to get manicures, pedicures and my hair done," Cunningham told Webster for her booklet.
Ruth said her mother also enjoys doing crossword puzzles, playing bingo, and going to the beach, where she lives to sit on the balcony and watch the ocean.
Cunningham’s momentous birthday was also recognized at the local, state and federal level.
Lancaster Mayor Alston DeVenny came to the event and gave her a plaque congratulating her. She also received plaques sent to her by S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster and President Joe Biden.
Cunningham is still in good spirits at her age.
“It’s just a blessing to be alive,” she said. “To be able to get around.”
She had this advice for younger people who hope to reach her age: “Take one day at a time and trust in the Lord. Treat everybody right.”