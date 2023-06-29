The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is participating in the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign over the July 4th holiday this weekend and next week to curb drunk driving.
The July 4th holiday begins at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 2, and runs through 6 a.m. Thursday, July 6.
Highway deaths from impaired driving are particularly high during the July 4th holiday. In 2021, 538 people died in highway crashes nationwide during the holiday, and 212, or 39%, of those died in alcohol-impaired wrecks. Nighttime is even more deadly. During the July 4th holiday in 2021, 82% of the impaired driving deaths occurred between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.
About a third of all traffic fatalities year-round in America involve drunk drivers, and in 2021 one person died every 39 minutes in a drunk-driving collision.
Patrol deputies and Street Crimes Unit deputies will be out over the holiday looking for impaired drivers.
Driving while impaired can be deadly and expensive. People die, and people are seriously injured. Some go to prison. Poor decisions change the course of lives. Getting caught results in thousands of dollars spent on lawyers, court fines and fees, increased insurance rates, suspension of your driver’s license, and lost time from work or even the loss of your job.
“Drunk driving is preventable,” Sheriff Barry Faile said. “Just don’t drive after you’ve had something to drink – even one. “Plan ahead. Don’t decide whether you’re good to drive after you’ve been drinking. Folks don’t make good decisions after they’re under the influence of alcohol. Designate a driver or call a ride service.
“If you’re the designated driver, honor that commitment and don’t drink any alcohol. Don’t let your family or friends drive drunk. Take their keys and get them a safe ride home. If you see an impaired driver, call us so we can prevent a tragedy,” Faile said. “Always buckle up, slow down, and stay off your cell phone.
“We hope everybody has a fun and safe July 4th,” he said.
To reach the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, call 803-283-3388 and select Option 4 or submit a tip at www.p3tips.com/983 or download the P3Tips mobile app, available for both Apple and Android devices. Crime tips may be made anonymously.