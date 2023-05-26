Racing roars back into Lancaster Motor Speedway this weekend.
On Saturday, May 27, the big half-mile will feature another night of adrenaline-pumping, hard-nosed racing action featuring the Renegade Shootout, presented by Cauthen Motors, along with six divisions of racing in the Saturday Night Lights Weekly Series.
This weekend will feature a $1,000-to-win contest in one of the fan-favorite divisions, Renegade. The ultra-competitive division always produces some of the best racing action, with four different winners thus far in 2023.
Brent Hodges, Brandy Baker, Andrew Baker and Jason Gulledge have all visited victory lane this year. But with former winners like James Marion, Eric Caskey, Brandon Kinard and a host of others all looking to take home the top prize, it will surely be an exciting one.
This weekend races also include Knight’s Lawn Care Late Models, Deal 1 Auto Sales Crate Sportsman, Furniture Factory Outlet World Vintage, Thunder Bomber, Port’s Heating & Air Pure Stock and the SEHA Hornets.
Cost to get into the pits is $30 and a seat in the stands costs $15. Kids 12 and under get in free. Pits open at 4:30 p.m. and stands open at 5 p.m. Hot laps begin at 7 p.m.