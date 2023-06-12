COLUMBIA — A state inmate connected to a drug ring in Lancaster and Kershaw counties and a murder was recently sentenced to life in federal prison.
Daniel Allen Shannon, 43, an inmate at Lieber Correctional Institution in Ridgeville, was sentenced to life in federal prison after pleading guilty to conspiring to distribute methamphetamine, according to a release form the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of South Carolina.
The court also held Shannon responsible for orchestrating the 2019 murder of a Camden man as a part of the drug conspiracy.
Evidence showed that Shannon used contraband cellphones to coordinate the distribution of large quantities of meth throughout Lancaster and Kershaw counties.
Believing one of his drug couriers had been robbed, Shannon sent his associates to retaliate, and Cletis “Eddie” Baker was shot and killed in September 2019. Shannon ordered his co-conspirators to burn the residence where the murder occurred and dispose of the victim's body, which was found beside a highway in Westville.
The hunt for those involved in Baker's killing led to a huge drug bust in Indian Land in November 2019. Five people were arrested, including one believed to have moved the body from Camden to Westville.
Authorities seized 1.7 pounds of meth worth $81,500 and 1.7 ounces of heroin worth $14,700, as well as cocaine, marijuana, psychedelic mushrooms, three guns, scales and cash from the Doby's Bridge Road home.
Four of those cases, against Shannon Layne Myers of Fort Mill, Erica Nicole Floyd of Clover, Sherri Christian Hunter of Indian Land and Teresa Leann Price of Leesville, are still awaiting trial, while one has been dismissed.
Federal prosecutors presented evidence that Shannon also engaged in a “sextortion” scheme while incarcerated.
“This case illustrates the extreme danger posed by the presence of contraband cellphones in our prisons,” said U.S. Attorney Adair F. Boroughs. “We will not sit by as inmates use these phones to perpetrate violence, drug trafficking, sex crimes and fraud, and will work with our federal and state partners to vigorously prosecute these offenders and protect the public.”
U.S. District Judge Sherri A. Lydon sentenced Shannon to life in prison and recommended that he be incarcerated in one of two select high-security facilities within the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Shannon will be transferred to federal prison only if and when he is ever released from custody in SCDC. There is no parole in the federal system.
“This life sentence should serve as a warning, to anyone involved in heinous crimes, such as the exploitation of children and drug trafficking, that you will be brought to justice and the punishment will be severe,” said Ronnie Martinez, special agent in charge for Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Charlotte, which covers both Carolinas. “HSI will continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners to protect our communities by disrupting and dismantling criminal organizations involved in these destructive and deadly activities.”
At the time of his offense, Shannon was already serving a life sentence in the S.C. Department of Corrections for the 2001 kidnapping, robbery and murder of a Lexington restaurant manager.
“This is yet another example of prisoners using contraband cellphones from behind state prison fences to continue committing crimes,” said Bryan Stirling, director of the S.C. Department of Corrections.
Shannon was initially indicted on federal charges in February 2022 and pleaded guilty in February 2023.
The case was investigated by HSI and the Lancaster County and Kershaw County sheriff’s offices. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Chris Schoen and Ben Garner prosecuted the case.
Camden Chronicle-Independent Editor Martin Cahn contributed to this article.