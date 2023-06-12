COLUMBIA — A state inmate connected to a drug ring in Lancaster and Kershaw counties and a murder was recently sentenced to life in federal prison.

Daniel Allen Shannon, 43, an inmate at Lieber Correctional Institution in Ridgeville, was sentenced to life in federal prison after pleading guilty to conspiring to distribute methamphetamine, according to a release form the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of South Carolina.

Camden Chronicle-Independent Editor Martin Cahn contributed to this article.