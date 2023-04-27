LANSPTS-04-29-23 AJ BASEBALL

The Andrew Jackson Volunteers baseball team pose at home plate after winning their fourth straight region title.

 Gwynn Leaird

The second-ranked Andrew Jackson High School baseball team clinched its fourth straight region championship with a 7-6 walk-off win over county rival Buford High.

The Tuesday, April 25, win improved the Volunteers to 22-2 on the season and 11-0 in Region 5-2A, while dropping Buford to 14-7 overall and 9-2 in the region.

