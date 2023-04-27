The second-ranked Andrew Jackson High School baseball team clinched its fourth straight region championship with a 7-6 walk-off win over county rival Buford High.
The Tuesday, April 25, win improved the Volunteers to 22-2 on the season and 11-0 in Region 5-2A, while dropping Buford to 14-7 overall and 9-2 in the region.
The loss snapped a five-game winning streak for the 10th-ranked Yellow Jackets.
In the bottom half of the seventh inning, Landon Peavy singled to start a two-out rally that followed with a single by Hegler. Peavy scored on Fuller Sims' walk-off single to right field to give the Vols a 7-6 victory.
The Jackets jumped out front in the first inning when Brody Sanders hit a sacrifice fly to score pinch runner Mason Deese. The Jackets' starting pitcher Eli Sistare added to the lead with a two-run homer to left field in the third to give Buford a 3-0 lead.
Sistare pitched well for the Jackets as he retired nine of the first 11 Vols that he faced, including the first eight.
In the fourth inning, Andrew Jackson finally got it going offensively as it tallied four runs to take a one-run lead. The Jackets responded in the fifth with back-to-back doubles by Sistare and Adam Wright. Wright scored on a Sanders' single to put Buford up 5-4.
The lead didn't last long as the Vols' Skyler Hegler hit a two-run homer to right field to put the orange and white back on top, 6-5.
Buford’s Shane Stacks led off the top of the sixth with a double. His pinch runner Jaden McKenzie scores on Trey Ewing’s two-out single to tie the game at 6-6.
In the seventh inning, the Vols brought in Sims to relieve Jackson Madden, after six innings and striking out four. Sims allowed a one-out single to Wright, who then moved over to second on a wild pitch, but was left stranded.
Sistare led the Jackets with two hits, a homer and a double, and he pitched five innings, striking out four.
Wright had a single and double. Stacks had a double. Sanders, Tanner Sellers, Ewing and Will Rape each had a single.
Peavy led the Vols with one double and two singles. Hegler had a homer and a single. Sims had two singles. Brady Williams had a single.