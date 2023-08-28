IRMO — The Irmo High School swarm – plenty of Yellow Jackets offensive power – prevailed over the Lancaster Bruins at W.C. Hawkins Stadium.
The 10th-ranked Yellow Jackets stung Lancaster High for a 56-18 win to go to 2-0 on the season on Friday, Aug. 25, while Lancaster dropped to 0-2.
Irmo struck on the game's first play when junior quarterback A.J. Brand hit running back Jaden Allen-Hendrix with a 60-yard touchdown pass.
Jose Villanueva drilled the first of eight extra points for a cat-quick 7-0 edge.
Before the half was history, the Jackets jolted the Bruins for 28 more points to take a 35-6 halftime lead on the way to the 38-point victory.
Brand was the catalyst, throwing for 263 yards on 19-26 pass completions, including six touchdown passes. He added 100 yards rushing on three carries, including an 87-yard touchdown run.
Brand had plenty of help in blitzing the Bruins.
Allen-Hendix, who had 173 all-purpose yards, added a 32-yard scoring catch and tallied on a yard run.
"Irmo has its share of weapons and they all contributed to their effort," said Lancaster High School head coach Marcus Surratt. "They have a host of guys who can plays. We got behind early and just couldn't recover and it cost us.”
Irmo tight end Caleb Alexander had a 1-yard touchdown catch and hauled in a 22-yard scoring reception.
Telvin Smith had a 15-yard touchdown catch and Terin Bowman grabbed a 17-yard touchdown pass from Brand.
Donovan Murph led the Irmo receivers with eight catches for 94 yards.
Lancaster had a touchdown each from LaDarius Cloud, R.J. Brown and Mikel McCollum.
Cloud, turning disaster into points, picked up a Bruins offensive fumble and bolted 52 yards for the touchdown. McCollum scored from 15 yards out in the second half and Brown, at quarterback, added a short rushing touchdown.
"We battled back, but we were in too deep of a hole," Surratt said. "We just need to keep working to overcome our mistakes. We have to culminate our errors with a good week of practice."
Bryce Surratt led the Lancaster defense with eight total tackles. Keir Jackson had six tackles and Tristan Gist added four stops.
Lancaster, continuing a three-game road stretch, ventures to Rock Hill to face the 0-1 Bearcats, who dropped a 35-13 loss to host South Pointe High School on Friday night.