Spring sports roundup
Baseball
Indian Land and Lancaster: Indian Land High School capped a Region 3-4A series sweep of rival Lancaster High, rolling to a 16-0 win over the host Bruins on Thursday, April 20.
The game was halted in the fourth inning, due to the mercy rule.
Carter Barrett posted the win in four innings, allowing two hits and a walk. He fanned four.
Johnny Compton led the Warriors with three hits, including a solo home run, three RBIs and scored two runs.
Alex Blanchette drilled two hits, with three RBIs, a walk and two runs scored. Logan Sulli supplied two hits, a walk, an RBI and scored three runs. Austin Quinn had two hits, a walk and scored three runs.
Cole Dombkowski contributed a hit, two RBIs and scored a run. Reid Kazmierczak had a hit, two RBIs and scored a run.
The 18-6 Warriors were 13-2 in region play. They close their regular-season home schedule with a non-region game with Lewisville High School on Tuesday, April 25. Indian Land visits Buford High School on Thursday, April 27.
Indian Land also posted a 7-3 home win over the Bruins on Wednesday, April 19.
The Warriors scored five first-inning runs on the way to the win.
Sulli, in five innings, hurled the win, striking out 10. He allowed seven hits, three runs and two walks.
Blanchette led the Warriors with two hits, an RBI and scored a run. Compton had a hit, an RBI, scored a run and was hit by a pitch. Kazmierczak had a hit, walk, stolen base and scored two runs. Dombkowski added a hit as well.
Tony Shannon led the Bruins with three hits, including a triple, and scored a run. Parker McGee supplied two hits, including a double. Jeremy Dawkins had two hits, including a double, and an RBI. Simeon Strother rapped a double with an RBI and scored a run. Ethan Bufford had a hit.
Andrew Jackson: Andrew Jackson High School, the second-ranked team in Class 2A baseball, blanked Chesterfield High, 8-0, on Tuesday, April 18.
Jackson Madden hurled the win in seven innings, striking out nine and allowing two hits and no walks.
Fuller Sims sparked the offense with two hits, three RBIs, a run scored and a stolen base. Brady Jackson had a hit, RBI and scored a run. Skyler Hegler drilled a triple, walked twice and scored a run. Brady Williams had a hit, walk and stolen base. Landon Peavy had a walk, stolen base and scored twice.
Buford: The Buford High School baseball team, ranked 10th in the Class 2A state poll, rolled to a 13-3 win over Central High of Pageland on Tuesday, April 18, at Buford Park.
Eli Sistare hurled the win, going five innings and fanning six. He allowed four hits, three runs and two walks. Kobe Adams went an inning and yielded a hit.
Brody Sanders led the Jackets with two hits, four RBIs and scored a run. Adam Wright had two hits, an RBI, three runs scored, a walk and a stolen base.
Brayden Morgan supplied a hit, walk, stolen base, three RBIs and scored a run. Shane Stacks had a hit, RBI and two stolen bases.
Hunter Gainey had a hit, walk and scored twice. Tanner Sellers had a hit and scored a run.
Softball
Buford: Buford High School dropped two games recently, falling to Cheraw High, 4-2, and Fort Mill High, 8-6.
Against Cheraw on Tuesday, April 18, the Lady Jackets only got one hit off the bat of Laney Allen as Cheraw won in the bottom of the seventh.
Against Fort Mill on Wednesday, April 19, Caroline Plyler went 2-4 with three RBIs at the plate, including a home run. Kelsey Watson went 1-4 with two RBIs.
Indian Land: The Lady Warriors roughed up Lancaster High with a 19-3 win Tuesday, April 18.
Indian Land scored six runs in both the third and fourth innings, before the game was stopped because of the mercy rule.
Kiersten Nelson went 3-4 with three RBIs and a home run and Riley Murphy went 2-2 with four RBIs and a home run. Logan Thomas, Lina Schwippert and Kyleigh Barfield each got two hits.
Pitcher Olivia Miller got the win, going three innings and allowing one hit.
Soccer
Andrew Jackson: The Andrew Jackson boys soccer team had a clean sheet against Cheraw on Tuesday, April 18, winning 8-0.
The Lady Vols soccer team picked up its second win of the year, beating Lewisville High, 3-0, on Monday, April 17, but losing to York Prep Academy, 5-0, on Thursday, April 20.
Buford: The Lady Jackets soccer team picked up two wins this past week beating, Lewisville, 7-1, on Tuesday, April 18, and Grace Academy, 4-0, on Thursday, April 20.
The Buford boys soccer team also picked up two wins with a 3-0 shutout of Lewisville on Monday, April 17, and a 8-2 win over York Prep Academy on Wednesday, April 19.
Indian Land: The Indian Land boys soccer team beat Camden, 6-2, on Wednesday, April 19.
The Lady Warriors shut out Lancaster, 10-0, on Tuesday, April 18.
Lancaster: The Lancaster girls soccer team lost to Darlington, 5-3, on Wednesday, April 19.
Tennis
Indian Land: The Indian Land boys tennis team beat Rock Hill, 4-2 on April 18. Winning Warriors were No. 2 singles Daniel Tishankov, 6-2, 6-3; No. 3 singles Dallas Taylor, 6-2, 6-3; No. 4 singles David Neicuilescu, 6-3, 7-5; and No. 5 singles Ashrith Gentela, 6-3, 4-6, 11-9.