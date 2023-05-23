Alice Mae Sistare, 85, died Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
Alice Mae Sistare, 85, died Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
A daughter of the late Will and Edna Adams, she was born Dec. 28, 1937, in Lancaster.
Her funeral service was 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, at Steele Hill AME Zion Church, with the Rev. Linda Hill. Burial was in the Gold Hill AME Zion Church Cemetery.
Viewing was Monday, May 22, at Crawford Funeral Home.
Survivors include five children, Jerry Adams, Jeanetta Wright, Sherry Hayden and Delores Culp, all of Lancaster, and Teresa Thompson of Charlotte, N.C.; one sister, Geneva Wallace of Lancaster; nine grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Condolences can be sent to crawfh@comporium.net.