MOUNT PLEASANT — With one swing of the bat, Oceanside Collegiate Academy ended Andrew Jackson High School’s reign as defending 2A state baseball champ.
The Oceanside Landsharks beat the Volunteers 2-1 in eight innings Wednesday, May 17, in Mount Pleasant with a home run from Division I commit Tagger Tyson. He swung at the first pitch in the eighth inning from Andrew Jackson's Brady Williams for the walk-off home run.
With the win, Oceanside clinched the 2A Lower State title and will face Gray Collegiate Academy in the 2A state championship series starting Saturday, May 20.
The loss ended Andrew Jackson's season at 28-5.
The game, which took two hours, was scheduled to start at 6:15 p.m. at the Shipyard Park on the Charleston waterway, but rain delayed the game until 8:30 p.m.
The game itself was a pitchers' duel as both teams combined for eight hits. Andrew Jackson managed just three hits in the game.
Oceanside threatened in the first and second innings, getting runners on base, but couldn’t push them across to score.
In the second inning, Vols catcher Skyler Hegler led with a triple and Andrew Jackson got runners on the corners, but failed to get a run in.
In the fourth inning, consecutive walks from Williams led to back-to-back sacrifices, which scored the Landsharks’ first run of the game.
Oceanside put runners on bases in the fifth and sixth innings, but again failed to score.
In the top of the seventh, Andrew Jackson was down to its last strike with two ours when Zach Mothershed drew a walk. Banks Helms singled and Landon Peavy walked to load the bases. Brady Jackson drove in Mothershed on a single to tie the game before the Landsharks could get out of the inning.
Nothing happened for Oceanside in the bottom of the seventh, forcing the extra inning, where the Landsharks grabbed the win.
Jackson and Hegler went 1-4 in the game and Helms went 1-2. Williams pitched a complete game, allowing two runs on five hits, while walking three and striking out 10.