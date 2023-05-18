LANSPTS-05-20-23 BASEBALL

Andrew Jackson High's Joaquin Espinoza tries slide into second base during the Vols' May 17 loss to Oceanside Collegiate Academy in the 2A Lower State championship in Mount Pleasant.

 Gwynn Leaird

MOUNT PLEASANT — With one swing of the bat, Oceanside Collegiate Academy ended Andrew Jackson High School’s reign as defending 2A state baseball champ.

The Oceanside Landsharks beat the Volunteers 2-1 in eight innings Wednesday, May 17, in Mount Pleasant with a home run from Division I commit Tagger Tyson. He swung at the first pitch in the eighth inning from Andrew Jackson's Brady Williams for the walk-off home run.

