FORT MILL — Mr. Adolph H. Galindo Jr., 82, husband of Judith Winters Galindo, died Friday July 28, 2023, at Wayne T. Harris Community Care Hospice of Rock Hill.
He was born in San Antonio, Texas on Dec. 30, 1940, a son of the late Adolph Raymon Galindo and Esther Hernandez Galindo. He was the founder and owner of Delta Scale Inc. He was an Army veteran, a Mason with Matthews Masonic Lodge No. 461, a member of American Legion Post 34 of Rock Hill, loved shooting guns competitively, leather work, working on his farm, cars and machinery.
Mechanically, he was very gifted. He was also very charismatic, quite the charmer. Although he was known for being strict and a taskmaster, he was also a clown and a prankster. There was always a bit of mischief in his eyes.
Celebration of life and memorial service will be Sunday, Aug.13, at Founders Dairy Barn in Fort Mill.
Adolph is survived by his wife of 57 years, Judith Galindo; three sons, Donnie Armstrong (Lisa), Jeff Galindo (Kimberly) and Clayton Galindo (Leslie); and six grandchildren.
Adolph was preceded in death by his stepfather, Tom P. Garza and mother, Esther Garza; and his two brothers, Felipe Galindo and Leonard Garza.
Burial will be in the Veterans National Cemetery in Salisbury, N.C., in October.
Jerry Hartley Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for the family.