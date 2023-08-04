FORT MILL — Mr. Adolph H. Galindo Jr., 82, husband of Judith Winters Galindo, died Friday July 28, 2023, at Wayne T. Harris Community Care Hospice of Rock Hill.

He was born in San Antonio, Texas on Dec. 30, 1940, a son of the late Adolph Raymon Galindo and Esther Hernandez Galindo. He was the founder and owner of Delta Scale Inc. He was an Army veteran, a Mason with Matthews Masonic Lodge No. 461, a member of American Legion Post 34 of Rock Hill, loved shooting guns competitively, leather work, working on his farm, cars and machinery.