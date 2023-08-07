Earning Eagle Scout recognition has been a time-honored tradition for many boys in America through the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) organization.
And as of 2019, girls can work toward that same goal through BSA, which is exactly what five members of the new Troop 275G aim to do.
Marny Mortimore, scoutmaster for Troop 275G, said she became involved in forming the Lancaster County girls’ troop in May, after her child, Faith Mortimore, got to attend a crossover ceremony.
“Faith was interested in joining Boy Scouts (now Scouting USA) and so I said, let’s look for a troop,” Mortimore said. “The nearest troop was unfortunately 35 minutes away in Fort Mill and that kind of commute for an hour and a half meeting once a week was going to be a lot.”
“I said, well, if we don’t have one (here), I guess I’ll have to start one,” she said.
Fast forward to today, and the Indian Land area girls Scouting USA Troop has five members and is looking to add more. Faith Mortimore, 13; Sky Herndon, 11; Anneliese Koehler, 12; Ruby Hirsch, 12, and Willa Condrey, 14, are the five members of Troop 275G.
“I did not know it was possible for girls to be Boy Scouts,” Sky said. “I was really excited because as I was looking through my Scout Book, there was so much fun stuff that was going to teach me how to lead with different leadership skills.”
Sky also said she is very excited to have the opportunity to explore the outdoors during camping trips, and learn useful skills like building fires and helping someone experiencing a medical crisis.
Anneliese joined after her former Girl Scouts troop disbanded and her troop leader moved away. Once she did research and learned that she could be in BSA, she was excited at the new set of skills she could learn that Girl Scouts does not teach young girls.
Ruby said she is enjoying getting to bond with fellow Scouts around her age, who share her love for the outdoors during camping, wood chopping and identifying different types of wildlife.
“I get to meet people that actually understand the kinds of things I like (to do),” she said.
Faith said they enjoy how many different badges Scouts can earn, without the pressure of necessarily working their way up to the distinguished Eagle Scout honor.
“Yes, Eagle (Scout) is a very important distinguished thing, but it’s not required and the whole point is to have fun and learn skills that you’re going to need later in life,” Faith said.
All four all said they are thankful to be in the troop, because it has given them a new place to make friends and time to bond over shared interests. They are currently all working on their theater badge, which involves numerous steps, but most importantly an entire play written, directed and acted by the troop members themselves.
“Everything that you do has a little bit of pride with it,” Anneliese said. “You have a little feeling of accomplishment, like the brains and the requirements… almost every single thing you do, you feel pride in yourself. You feel proud of what you’ve done.”
Troop 275G has a busy upcoming schedule, combining earning badges with looking for new members. Scoutmaster Mortimore said the Scouts are hosting a Family Fun Fair from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 19 for other middle school girls to meet the troop and see what joining would be like.
The fair will include games, prizes, a book giveaway and opportunities to financially support Troop 275G, while meeting the members. Tickets are $1 for three, and it will be at the Scout Hut at Belair United Methodist Church, 8095 Shelley Mullis Road, Indian Land.
“We always say we put the ‘out’ in scouting,” Mortimore said. “Scouting is all about being outdoors, learning survival skills, learning life skills (and) leadership skills. We are required to do an outdoor activity every month and we are all about the outdoors and understanding the world around us.”
The troop is open to girls ages 11-17 in Lancaster County. It meets once a week from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Scout Hut.