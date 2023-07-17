A Lancaster man died after being trapped in a burning house June 11.
Mark Halburn, 61, died after a fire in his home at 601 E. Meeting St., Lancaster.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
A Lancaster man died after being trapped in a burning house June 11.
Mark Halburn, 61, died after a fire in his home at 601 E. Meeting St., Lancaster.
Lancaster Fire Chief Justin McLellan said the fire was called out about 3:30 p.m. and the first crews were on scene at 3:34 p.m. to tackle the fire.
Halburn was the only person in the home, and was unconscious when he was found, according to reports.
As Halburn was trapped, crews were able to pull him out and transport him to MUSC Health - Lancaster Medical Center for treatment. He was later transported to Doctor’s Hospital of Augusta, Ga., but died shortly afterward.
City marketing and development manager Alize Thomas applauded the city's multi-department swift action in responding to the fire within minutes.
“Lt. Taylor Ashley, and Sgt. Matt Jones were at the window assisting firefighter Simon Catoe, along with firefighter Brandon Thompson and engineer Daniel Faulkenberry, to remove the victim from the bedroom window as thick smoke and heat exited from the house,” Thomas said.
“This teamwork was exemplary and in keeping with the tradition of service and dedication that law enforcement and the fire service hold in high regard across the county,” she said. “We would like to thank all responding agencies and personnel who also assisted on scene.”
The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED), and McLellan said the timeline of their investigation is unknown.
McLellan said the fire was contained to that single residence, and crews were able to control the fire in about 25 minutes.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.