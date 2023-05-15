Jewelry, Catawba pottery, baskets, quilts, food items and more one-of-a-kind artwork will be available for purchase at the annual Spring Art & Craft Festival, hosted by USC Lancaster’s Native American Studies Center on Saturday, May 20.

Held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in conjunction with the city of Lancaster’s annual Red Rose Festival, crafts, decorative items, mixed media artwork, and more will be available from established and emerging Beaver Creek, Catawba, Caddo, Chicora, Ojibwa and Pee Dee artists.

