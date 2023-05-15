Jewelry, Catawba pottery, baskets, quilts, food items and more one-of-a-kind artwork will be available for purchase at the annual Spring Art & Craft Festival, hosted by USC Lancaster’s Native American Studies Center on Saturday, May 20.
Held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in conjunction with the city of Lancaster’s annual Red Rose Festival, crafts, decorative items, mixed media artwork, and more will be available from established and emerging Beaver Creek, Catawba, Caddo, Chicora, Ojibwa and Pee Dee artists.
Participating artists include JoAnn Bauer, pottery; DeAnn Beck, watercolor paintings; Hayley Brezeale, homemade jams; Keith Brown, pottery; Marcus Dunn, paintings; Beckee Garris, baskets and pottery; Faye Greiner, baskets; Evie and Tony Hatfield, walking sticks; Kathleen Hays, jewelry and beadwork; Kay Henninger, regalia and shawls; Helen Jeffcoat, gourds and leatherwork; Lisa Lindler, ceramics; Tonda Medlin, baskets; Michelle Wise Mitchum, jewelry and fiber arts; Barbara MorningStar Paul, beadwork and leatherwork; Ericka Pursley, organic canned goods; Hanna Rogers, tinctures and natural salves; Caroleen Sanders, pottery; Cheyenne Sanders, pottery; Rhyna Simmers, wood-burning sketches and natural herbs; Jeannie Sanders Smith, books and beadwork; Heather Sutton, leatherwork and beadwork; and the Catawba Senior Center with crafts and other artwork from multiple Catawba artists.
“The festival is a great opportunity to come out and visit our traditional artists, along with our newer and contemporary artists,” said center assistant curator and program assistant Sharon Simmers-Norton, who coordinated the festival.
“Certain types of art, especially the Catawba pottery, can go quickly, so I recommend getting here early if there’s a particular type of artwork you don’t want to miss out on!”
The Spring Art and Craft Festival and admission to the Native American Studies Center, 119 S. Main St. Lancaster, is free and open to the public.