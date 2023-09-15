Lancaster County officials were notified this week of a verified case of West Nile virus in the town of Kershaw.
Lancaster County Administrator Dennis Marstall said the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) verified the initial infection Aug. 28 and notified the county Friday, Sept. 15.
According to DHEC, the primary protocol to reduce the spread of West Nile virus cases is to reduce the number of mosquitos in the area.
“In an effort to reduce the risk of the mosquito-borne illness, the county will be working with the town of Kershaw to coordinate the deployment of the county fogging truck to begin spraying activities this weekend,” Marstall said.
West Nile virus is spread by insects, most often mosquitoes, and can infect humans, birds, mosquitoes and horses, just to name a few. The virus is not transmitted by human-to-human contact.
Residents are urged to take these preventive measures to reduce the threat of mosquitoes:
• Use, according to the label instructions, EPA-registered insect repellents that contain DEET, Picaridin, IR3535 or oil of lemon eucalyptus.
• Clear drainage ditches of debris and weeds.
• Empty and turn over outdoor containers holding water.
• Eliminate overgrown grass, weeds and shrubbery.
• Pack tree holes with sand.
• Clean clogged roof gutters.
• Keep boats overturned, drained or covered (covers should not collect water).
• Stock ornamental ponds and water gardens with top-feeding minnows.
• Properly maintain swimming pools.
• Change the water in pet dishes, birdbaths and plant containers at least once a week.
• Make sure there are screens on rain barrels and use the water as soon as possible.