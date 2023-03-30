As Lancaster County continues to grow, the needs of county departments are also growing.
Lancaster County Council and county department heads held a 2023-24 budget workshop on Wednesday, March 29, where roughly half of the county departments made presentations on their needs for the upcoming fiscal year.
The other departments will make their presentations at the April 12 budget workshop.
“This is our official budget kickoff,” said County Administrator Dennis Marstall.
The main thread coming out of the meeting is a request for more staffing, equipment and money for operational, personnel and capital needs in the 2023-24 fiscal year, which will officially start July 1.
Public safety
The biggest needs fell in the realm of public safety from the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, the Lancaster County Fire and Emergency Management and Lancaster County EMS.
The Sheriff’s Office is asking for a $3.8 million increase in its budget with the majority of that in two categories – a pay increase for officers and vehicle replacement.
Sheriff Barry Faile and Maj. Matt Shaw asked that officers get a 15% raise, equaling roughly $1 million, to make their pay competitive with other agencies.
“Over the last five years, we have lost 38 trained officers to other agencies,” Shaw said.
They also requested four new patrol deputies and two investigators to help with the growth, especially in the Indian Land area.
“More businesses, more people, more houses equal more problems,” Shaw said.
He said over the past 10 years the Sheriff’s Office has seen a 64% increase in calls. It is projecting that it will receive more than 70,000 calls this fiscal year.
In a separate but similar request, the Sheriff’s Office is also asking for a 15% raise for detention center officers, as well as adding four new officers. The detention center request is for an additional $729,300 for its portion of the budget.
The detention center has lost 26 officers since 2019 and, like the Sheriff’s Office, wants to stay competitive with the salary offered by the S.C. Department of Corrections.
Councilman Allen Blackmon suggested getting detention center officers up to the same pay as sheriff’s deputies over the next several years.
“If we are going to do the detention center right, we may have to phase into it,” he said.
The Sheriff’s Office is also asking to replace 31 vehicles at cost of $1.7 million, or roughly $55,000 a vehicle. The Sheriff’s Office has 31 vehicles that are out of compliance with county policy regarding age and mileage, which mandates a maximum of 125,000 miles. Most of them are past that point.
The county's emergency management division is asking for an additional $16,500, while the fire commission is asking for an additional $533,240, much of it for new equipment and rescue equipment upgrades.
Lancaster County Fire Rescue Director Darren Player is asking for six additional firefighters, as well as three new vehicles, which totals $829,705 of its requested $889,705. The six new firefighters will help with daytime staffing demands.
The EMS budget includes a request for $1.3 million more, most of that for two new EMS units, as well as increasing part-time salary funding. The new EMS units would run roughly $800,000.
“Salaries is a big issue,” said Lancaster County EMS director Clay Catoe. “One of the things we need to focus on is getting better salaries.”
Catoe said paramedics who work part time for Piedmont Medical Center EMS can make up to $30 an hour. He wants to bring part-time salaries for paramedics up to at least $20 an hour.
Council Chairman Steve Harper said the county needs to have competitive salaries against what other agencies offer.
“We want to try and have a package to keep county employees,” he said.
Other staffing needs
The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office wants a full-time deputy coroner to relieve Coroner Karla Deese.
“Having a second person is very beneficial,” she said.
Deese is also asking for a transport truck or to upfit the existing truck to separate employees from decomposing bodies and noxious gases.
“We need a separation from that,” she said.
Other county departments requesting additional staffing include records/delinquent taxes, register of deeds, finance, veterans affairs, economic development and legal.
A second budget workshop is scheduled for April 12, followed by a third one on April 19.
The first reading for the budget is scheduled for May 22.