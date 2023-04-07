Virginia Rebecca “Becky” Stein, 75, of Heath Springs, died April 3, 2023.
Born in Lancaster, she was a daughter of Ethel Virginia Hancock Barrett and the late J.T. Thomas.
She is survived by her mother; her husband, Harold Mitchell “Mike” Stein; daughters, Angela Morgan and Crystal Allison; seven grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; brothers, James, Benjamin and Roger Thomas; sisters, Nay Dean Revels, Maude Dean Gainey, Sarah Walton.
She was preceded in death by her father; a daughter, Rhonda Jackson; two grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and sister, Faye Dean Knight.
Visitation and funeral were April 6 at Baker Conference Center, with burial at Salem Cemetery, Heath Springs.