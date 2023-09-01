LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
Haley big winner in GOP debate
It couldn’t have been more clear during last night’s (Aug. 23) Republican primary debate, former ambassador Nikki Haley was the big winner!
Nikki’s vision, along with her experience on the local, state and federal level, as well as her strong foreign policy expertise, demonstrates she is the most qualified candidate to lead our nation into the future.
It was refreshing to see her honesty, integrity and strength, as well as witness her ability to hold her own against opposing candidates. She is clearly capable to stand up to any adversary, whether it be China, the drug cartels or corrupt unions.
She showed great independence and integrity when she dared to point out the overspending and errors within her very own party.
Her honesty around women and the abortion issue was refreshing and inspirational. It showed compassion and common sense.
Women’s rights are being attacked on all fronts in these challenging divisive times, but Nikki Haley showed she can navigate those waters to bring about consensus and will be the best advocate for women this country has seen.
She is our next-generation leader and deserves to be our next president! I am proud to support her.
Judith Shailor
Indian Land
Jesus is the ultimate judge
To all gangbangers, who like to rob, murder and do other crimes: When you go before an earthly judge, you may get probation, early release or parole for good behavior.
But when you stand before the ultimate judge, there will be none of that.
The sentence will be eternal hellfire. No probation, no early release, no parole for good behavior. It will be forever.
So I beg you to change, before you face the ultimate judge. His name is Jesus.
God bless you all.
Carl Miles
Lancaster