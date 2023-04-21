LANCASTER — Mr. Lonnie Harris Flynn, 78, of Lancaster, widower of Frances Juanita Powell Flynn, passed away Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at MUSC Health-Lancaster Medical Center.

He was born Dec. 6, 1944, in Lancaster, a son of the late James Buchanan Flynn and Nancy Bernice Kennington Flynn. Mr. Flynn graduated from high school and served our country in the U.S. Army. After his military service, Lonnie was employed with Dupont until his retirement.

