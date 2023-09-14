LANSPTS-09-16-23 VOLLEYBALL

Indian Land’s Caroline Cate, right, goes for a kill against Catawba Ridge during a road match Thursday, Sept. 14.

 Mac Banks

FORT MILL — The Indian Land Lady Warriors volleyball team had what head coach Emily Jackson described as an “off night.”

Indian Land High School fell 3-0 (25-5, 25-19, 25-7) to the Catawba Ridge Lady Copperheads on Thursday, Sept. 14, on the road. The Lady Warriors are now 1-3 in Region 3-4A play and 2-10 overall.