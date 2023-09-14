FORT MILL — The Indian Land Lady Warriors volleyball team had what head coach Emily Jackson described as an “off night.”
Indian Land High School fell 3-0 (25-5, 25-19, 25-7) to the Catawba Ridge Lady Copperheads on Thursday, Sept. 14, on the road. The Lady Warriors are now 1-3 in Region 3-4A play and 2-10 overall.
“This is not the team that has been practicing,” Jackson said. “We had an off night and sometimes that happens.”
The Lady Warriors were coming off a 3-0 victory over South Pointe High School earlier in the week where they picked up their first region win of the season.
Indian Land seemed to get off to a slow start as Catawba Ridge jumped out to a 9-2 lead, scoring nine of the first 11 points. That slow start allowed the Lady Warriors to take a timeout to try and regroup, but the deficit only grew after the break.
Catawba Ridge extended its lead to 19-5, forcing Indian Land into another timeout before closing out the set with six consecutive points.
The second set was a lot closer as the two teams traded the first eight points and were tied at 4-4 before the Lady Copperheads went on a 5-0 run. Indian Land battled back to pull within one point at 11-10, but Catawba Ridge pulled away again to go up, 18-10.
Indian Land kept fighting and cut the lead to just four at 23-19, but never could put together a large enough rally to win the set.
The third set, like the first one, was all Catawba Ridge. The Lady Copperheads never trailed and opened with a 9-3 run to consistently attack the net and pull away to go up, 14-4. Indian Land tried to rally, but was left trying to find a way to regroup.
The Lady Warriors look to shake off the loss and host county rival Lancaster High on Tuesday, Sept. 19.