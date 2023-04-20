Chamber Music for All string quartet will bring a challenging program to the Lancaster Cultural Arts Center next weekend.
The string quartet will perform a Mendelssohn-Janecek-Turina Concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 30.
The quartet is led by Charlotte Concertmaster Calin Lupanu, who along with his wife, Monica Boboc, will be featured on the violin. Violist Benjamin Geller and cellist Allison Drenkow complete the quartet. All are members of the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra.
The concert will feature the music of three composers: Spaniard Joaquin Turina (1882-1949), Czech Leos Janacek (1854-1928) and German Felix Mendelssohn (1809-1847).
Lupanu described the progam as virtuosic, the pieces requiring exceptional technical skills.
“The performance – from the Latin-flavored Turina, with Debussy-like tones to the extremely Romantic and difficult Mendelssohn – will feature many themes that leave the audience humming,” he said.
The ensemble will play Turina’s “La Oracion del torero,” which translated means “the bullfighter’s prayer.”
Turina’s composition begins with a reverent tone as the bullfighter realizes he is in a life-and-death battle. The drama and tension rise, evoking exotic adventure, passion and swagger as listeners imagine the toreador facing the bull. The music turns stoic and quiet at the end, like a prayer, as the brave warrior prepares for possible death.
Janacek’s Quartet no. 1 “Kreutzer Sonata” was inspired by Leo Tolstoy’s novella of the same name. Tolstoy was inspired by Beethoven’s Violin Sonata No. 9, which was dedicated to the famous violinist Rodolphe Kreutzer.
Mendelssohn’s String Quartet in F Minor op. 80 has been described as poetically melancholy, evoking a sensation of gloomy foreboding and anguish. Mendelssohn wrote the piece after the death of his beloved sister, Fanny. He died just months after completing the composition and described his last days as “gray on gray.”
Concert organizer John Craig said the CAC is privileged that Lupanu brings ensembles such as this to the Cultural Arts Center at least four times each year.
“He is one of the greatest violinists of the region and never fails to assemble a top-notch group of players to perform inspirational programs of classical music,” Craig said.
“In fact, Calin is so good and devoted to the CAC that we have asked him to put together the first Historic Lancaster Music Festival, which will be at our venue on Thursday, Sept. 7 (6:30 p.m.), Saturday, Sept. 9 (6:30 p.m.) and Sunday, Sept. 10 (3 p.m.),” Craig said.
The Sunday event will conclude with a CAC benefit reception at Craig Farm after the final performance that day. The Saturday night festival performance will be a Pops concert, including vocalists from Opera Carolina.
Chamber Music for All is a nonprofit with a mission to broaden the audience for classical music. Lupanu and Boboc founded the ensemble in 2016. They are committed to providing high quality chamber music and educational programs, for both younger audiences and experienced listeners.
Lupanu has served as concertmaster for the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra for 20 years. He and his wife were born in Romania. Boboc joined the CSO in 2004.
Geller is a soloist in the CSO and a chamber musician in the Charlotte area.
Drenkow was appointed assistant principal cellist of the CSO this year.
The Cultural Arts Center is housed in the Old Presbyterian Church at 307 W. Gay St. Built in 1862, it was the first brick church in Lancaster County. The French Gothic Revival-style architecture features an arch over the sanctuary, a three-sided balcony and stained-glass windows, some reaching nearly 20 feet high.
Advance tickets ($15 plus a small service fee) can be purchased at www.lcshp.org. Patrons may call 803-287-6826 if they have any difficulties on the website. Tickets at the door will be $20.
For more information on the musicians, visit www.charlottesymphony.org or www.chambermusicforall.com.