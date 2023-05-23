Two men got in a physical fight at Brooklyn Springs Elementary School on Tuesday morning, May 23.
The incident occurred in a classroom during an end-of-school event, where students, other adults and school personnel were present.
The two men know each other and had a disagreement, which led to the short physical altercation. Other adults broke up the fight.
Neither man received serious injuries and no one else was hurt. No weapons were involved.
A school resource officer and other Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded.
Nobody was arrested at the school, and no charges have been made. The incident is being investigated, and charges will be made if the investigation indicates they are appropriate.
“Incidents like this between adults visiting our schools set a very bad example for our children,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “We are investigating the incident and talking with witnesses. We will take appropriate action when the investigation is complete, which will not take long.”