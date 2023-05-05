LANCASTER — Mrs. Cecile Woodard Flanders, 86, passed away Wednesday, May 3, 2023, peacefully in her home.
A native of Hazlehurst, Ga., she and her husband, George W. Flanders, have resided in Lancaster since 1967. Before that, they had the opportunity to live in Fort Bragg, N.C., Fort Benning, Ga., Fort Rucker, Ala., and Fort Stewart, Ga.
She graduated from Georgia Southern with a major in music, then from the University of South Carolina with a master’s degree in education. She was an educator in Lancaster County for over 30 years, where she was strongly committed to children and their learning. She was a classroom teacher and a mentor for new teachers, as well as a district instructional leader. She was awarded Outstanding Elementary Teacher, served on the Steering Committee for the annual Celebration of Excellence program, and was an evaluator for the district’s Celebrate Great Teaching awards program.
Cecile was an active member of the First United Methodist Church, where she was in the choir and handbell choir. She was a member of the Kingdom Seekers Sunday School Class, as well as the Hannah Mary Circle.
She is past president of the Literary Review Club, an active member of Retired Educators and Garden Club. She was a supporter and advocate of the arts, and a longtime member of the Lancaster County Council of the Arts.
Cecile loved spending time with her family and friends! She had several bridge, canasta and rummy cube groups that kept her active with friends. She loved reading, porch rocking and the Georgia Bulldogs!
Cecile is survived by her beloved husband, George Flanders; her son, Chip Flanders of Columbia; her daughter, Lisa Carroll and her husband, David, of Aiken; five grandchildren, Spencer Carroll (Taylor), Pierce Flanders, Will Flanders, Steven Carroll (Jenna) and Lindsay Carroll; and two great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Evelyn and Cecil Woodard of Hazlehurst, Ga; and her sister, Ellene Reddick of Cordele, Ga.
The celebration of life memorial service for Cecile will be 2 p.m. Monday, May 8, at First United Methodist Church, officiated by Pastor Neal Woods and Pastor Charles Phillips.
The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 7, at Burgess Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, 200 W. Gay St./P.O. Box 608, Lancaster, SC 29721; or to Lancaster County Council of the Arts, 201 W. Gay St., Lancaster, SC 29720.
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory of Lancaster is caring for the family of Mrs. Cecile Flanders.