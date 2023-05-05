LANCASTER — Mrs. Cecile Woodard Flanders, 86, passed away Wednesday, May 3, 2023, peacefully in her home.

A native of Hazlehurst, Ga., she and her husband, George W. Flanders, have resided in Lancaster since 1967. Before that, they had the opportunity to live in Fort Bragg, N.C., Fort Benning, Ga., Fort Rucker, Ala., and Fort Stewart, Ga.

