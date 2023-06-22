LANSPTS-06-24-23 KERSHAW LEGION

Kershaw's Kade Hinson slides into home plate during the Eagles' game against Rock Hill on Monday, June 19.

 Gwynn Leaird

With rain playing a major factor in canceling games this week, there was still one American Legion game that was played.

The Rock Hill Post 34 juniors beat the Kershaw Eagles, 9-5, and used a big five-run third inning to gain an advantage over the Eagles on Monday, June 19.