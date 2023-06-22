With rain playing a major factor in canceling games this week, there was still one American Legion game that was played.
The Rock Hill Post 34 juniors beat the Kershaw Eagles, 9-5, and used a big five-run third inning to gain an advantage over the Eagles on Monday, June 19.
Kershaw had led 2-1 through two innings until Rock Hill scored five runs in the third inning to move ahead.
Rock Hill opened the game by scoring a run in the first inning, with Kershaw scoring two in the bottom of the second.
A double by Kade Hinson scored the first run of the game for the Eagles and then a single by Logan Neal drove in a run to put Kershaw ahead.
In the third inning, Rock Hill scored those five runs on three hits with two Kershaw errors to open up the game.
Rock Hill added a run in the top of the fourth inning to extend its lead and then scored again in the sixth and seventh innings.
Kershaw outhit Rock Hill, 8-7, but made seven errors in the game to stifle its chances.
Kenny Bailey went 2-3 at the plate for Kershaw to lead the Eagles. Six other Kershaw players had a least one hit.
Lawson Dolson got the start for Kershaw on the mound and went three innings, allowing six runs on five hits, while striking out three.