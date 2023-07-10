The Winnsboro Bandits fell, 9-7, to Lancaster Post 31 on June 29, but protested the loss, claiming the Lancaster senior Legion team used an illegal pitcher.
Based on the protest, the results of the game were suspended until Friday, July 7, when the game was picked up where it left off in the sixth inning. Lancaster won the game, 6-5, in 11 innings.
The protest revolved around a pitcher, who was used earlier that week, not having had enough rest time between mound appearances.
American Legion rules state that a pitcher, depending on how many pitches he throws, needs a certain number of days rest between appearances, so as to not overuse their arms.
Pitchers aren’t allowed to throw more than 105 pitches in a day. If a pitcher throws 81 or more pitchers, they need four days rest; between 61 and 80 days rest — three days; 46-60 pitches — two days; and 31-45 pitches — one day. No rest is needed for less than 30 pitches in a day.
The pitcher, who had appeared in a game June 27, should not have been available the rest of the week, but was used in the June 29 game against Winnsboro.
When the game resumed July 7, Winnsboro had a 5-4 lead in the top of the sixth. Winnsboro was one out away from getting the 5-4 win in the seventh inning, but hit a Post 31 batter with the bases loaded to tie the game.
The two teams battled until the 11th inning, when Braden Small singled in a run to give Lancaster the win.
Lancaster finished the regular season at 4-9 overall and third in League III. The team opened Legion senior playoffs Monday, July 10, at Spartanburg Post 28 (see related story).