Join local artist Joni Feddersen to learn about the art of Zentangle with Lancaster County Council of the Arts’ first Creative Tuesdays class of the year.
In partnership with the Lancaster County Main Library, the LCCA offers Creative Tuesdays at the Main. These workshops, held on the second Tuesday of April, July and October, offer a variety of types of classes for hobbyists, beginners and professionals, all taught by local artists.
April’s Creative Tuesday class will be taught by Joni Feddersen, an artist from Sun City Carolina Lakes. Since 2010, her interest has been in the new and wonderful art of Zentangle. Creating these small art projects can be very restful, yet mentally stimulating at the same time. As the first certified Zentangle teacher in the state, Joni looks forward to teaching the Zentangle Method to the Lancaster County community, and others in the state.
The Zentangle class will be held from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, at the Lancaster County Main Library, 313 S. White St., Lancaster.
The registration fee is $35 and includes all supplies; registration deadline is 5 p.m. April 7. To register, visit the LCCA’s website at www.artslancaster.com.
WHAT IS ZENTANGLE?
Zentangle is an easy to learn method of creating beautiful images from repetitive patterns. When you are working on a Zentangle, the cares and worries flee and you are in a relaxed and focused state of mind.
Students taking this class will learn how Zentangle came into being from its creators Rick Roberts and Maria Thomas. They will learn several Zentangle patterns, create their own Zentangles, and discover they have an artist deep inside just waiting to unfold.
When you do a Zentangle, it is like a mini vacation from your hectic world. Somehow it gives your creativity a jump start and you find yourself thinking of new ways to do things.
About the LCCA
The mission of Lancaster County Council of the Art is to enrich the quality of life in Lancaster County by building a vibrant community connecting arts, culture, and economic vitality through education, advocacy, and collaboration.
Since its inception in 1977, LCCA has been known for the annual Art & Soul Gala, Paws on Parade, Ladies Afternoon Tea, “The Nutcracker” ballet, Arts & Sciences summer camps for children, downtown art crawls, gallery exhibits and competitions, among other programs. It is proud to be Kennedy Center Partners with the Lancaster County School District and the city of Lancaster, which ensures an annual plan to offer meaningful cultural opportunities for all students and arts integration methods for teachers.