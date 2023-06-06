The Kershaw Eagles' debut in the 2023 American Legion baseball season didn’t go as well as they had planned.
The Post 31 Eagles junior legion team fell 12-7 to Fort Mill Post 43 on Monday, June 5, at Andrew Jackson High School to open the season.
Kershaw made two errors in the first inning, which allowed Fort Mill to get on the board early, going up 2-0 after one inning.
The Eagles rallied in the third inning, scoring three runs on two hits to go up 3-2. Landon Holden doubled to score Wes Nunnery, who walked to open the inning for Kershaw. The Eagles then had a single by Royce Hilton, which scored Holden and Lawson Polson.
Fort Mill opened the game up in the fourth inning, scoring six runs on four hits and three walks. Post 43 walked to fill the bases to start the inning before Preston Schmitz singled to tie the game. A sacrifice by Quinn Clouden put Fort Mill ahead before Alex Smith and Brayden Hampton had back-to-back hits in the inning. Gavin Oberg drove in another run for Fort Mill to make it 8-3, giving Post 43 a comfortable lead.
Fort Mill extended its lead in the sixth inning, scoring four more runs with the help of three singles to make it 12-3.
But Kershaw didn’t go away quietly. It put up a seventh-inning rally to score four runs on three hits.
The Eagles had nine hits in the game and were led by Collin Patterson and Polson, who both went 2-3 in the game. Kenny Bailey went 2-3 and Hilton had two RBIs in the game to lead Kershaw.
The two teams will wrap up a three-game series this week at Andrew Jackson High on Thursday, June 8.
