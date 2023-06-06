LANSPTS-06-07-23 LEGION BASEBALL Landon Holden

Kershaw Eagles player Landon Holden, left, tags out a Fort Mill Post 43 base runner during the opening game of the 2023 American Legion season for both teams on Monday, June 5, at Andrew Jackson High School.

 Gwynn Leaird

The Kershaw Eagles' debut in the 2023 American Legion baseball season didn’t go as well as they had planned.

The Post 31 Eagles junior legion team fell 12-7 to Fort Mill Post 43 on Monday, June 5, at Andrew Jackson High School to open the season.