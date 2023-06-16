LANNWS-06-17-23 IL ROTARY

The Rotary Club of Indian Land Lunch has added about 20 members this year.

Rotary International’s Indian Land club is experiencing impressive growth as the area continues to expand with businesses and retirees locating here in ever increasing numbers. As the Panhandle continues its growth, it’s only natural to see this community-focused organization expand its base.

This Rotary year, which runs from July 1-June 30, the Rotary Club of Indian Land Lunch began with 27 active members, and it now has 46 members.