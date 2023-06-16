Rotary International’s Indian Land club is experiencing impressive growth as the area continues to expand with businesses and retirees locating here in ever increasing numbers. As the Panhandle continues its growth, it’s only natural to see this community-focused organization expand its base.
This Rotary year, which runs from July 1-June 30, the Rotary Club of Indian Land Lunch began with 27 active members, and it now has 46 members.
"Membership growth is indeed exciting to us as Rotarians, for we clearly see a positive correlation between the number of active members and the impact our club has on the community," said IL Rotary President Albert Blackmon. "We’re able to implement more community enriching service projects. We enjoy making a difference in our world, hence our Rotary International motto of 'Service Above Self.'
"We stress the Rotary Four-Way Test which asks: 'Is it the truth? Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build goodwill and better friendships? Will it be beneficial to all concerned?'”
Within the membership ranks are many vocations, which include insurance, cybersecurity, education, community organizations, real estate, the financial sector, health care, human resources, media, nonprofits, professional services and retirees.
"Our goal is to have a well-diversified group of local citizens with a passionate desire to model the Rotary International mission and goals by improving our community and the world through impactful service projects," Blackmon said.
Additional Rotary members are currently being added on a regular basis, and the club expects its membership to grow quickly as the U.S. 521 corridor is projected to continue its aggressive expansion. The additional growth equate to more community impact and the Rotary Club of Indian Land Lunch is focused on ensuring its impact is positive and enriching to the community.
The club has broadened its endeavor to support Indian Land initiatives involving youth, health and other interests with fundraising efforts and hands-on service to areas of need. The club exhibits an energized commitment to service that embodies the Rotary mission.
Current service projects include two literacy programs – dictionary distribution at area elementary schools and its Paws to Read program. The club has a monarch butterfly project on the Indian Land High School campus and is sponsoring an adaptive bike at ILHS in conjunction with the Lancaster Breakfast club and the nonprofit Pedals Possible.
The IL club is engaged in a routine U.S. 521 cleanup project. It supplies blessing bags of personal hygiene items and food for direct distribution to those in need. The club also provides financial contributions to the United Way of Lancaster County and the other two Rotary clubs in Lancaster County.
The Rotary Club of Indian Land Lunch expects to do more, and have bigger service projects as its membership continues to grow.
"I am so proud of the members of Indian Land Lunch Rotary Club. They work tirelessly to positively impact their community, and they achieve meaningful outcomes. It's no wonder their roster has grown so significantly," said District Gov. Joyce Morin of Lancaster Rotary Club.
"They share a common purpose to help others. As members of the most effective volunteer service organization in the world, they bring their ideas to life, while enjoying tremendous fun and fellowship along the way," she said. "Everyone with a heart for service should check them out."
Blackmon extends an invitation to Lancaster County residents to learn about Rotary and how it enriches the lives of its members through the causes that it supports. Regardless of which club you are considering, please join Rotary if you’re seeking a strategic means of having a positive impact on your local community and the world.
The Indian Land club meets at noon Tuesdays at the Del Webb Library, 7641 Charlotte Highway, near Harris Teeter in Indian Land.
The Lancaster Breakfast Club meets at 7 a.m. Wednesdays. The Lancaster Rotary Club meets at at 12:30 p.m. Thursdays. Both Lancaster clubs meet on the USC Lancaster campus in the Carole Ray Dowling Center.