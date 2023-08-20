The Buford Yellow Jackets were stung, 42-15, by the Blacksburg Wildcats in a disappointing debut to the 2023 football season.
Expectations were high for Buford High School, in its season opener Friday, Aug. 18. The Yellow Jackets dominated their season opening contest against the Wildcats in 2022, as they headed to an 8-3 record, including a playoff berth.
After averaging nearly 35 points per game last season, Buford’s offense struggled to get going on the ground last week, in contrast to what first-year head coach Joe Watson is used to seeing from his team.
“This isn’t the same team that showed up at the (Aug. 12) jamboree,” Watson said. “Tonight, we couldn’t run the football. Credit to them (Blacksburg), they played fairly well, but we shot ourselves in the foot by not picking up things we’re supposed to, that we know how to do.”
Senior defensive back Aaron Morris kept the Yellow Jackets competitive in the first half. Trailing 7-0 midway through the first quarter, Morris intercepted Wildcats’ quarterback Joshua Sims’ pass and returned it 22 yards into the end zone. Christian Griffin connected on the extra point to tie the game at 7-7.
The Yellow Jackets’ offense was stagnant, going three-and-out on their first three possessions, while producing just one first down in the opening quarter.
After a Sims touchdown pass to Ziyon Harris put Blacksburg up 14-7, Morris again intercepted Sims, hoping to give his offense a spark. But the Yellow Jackets were unable to harness the momentum.
With the second half winding down, the Wildcats scored twice in the final four minutes, including a 50-yard fumble returned for a touchdown by Zaydron Burris, putting Blacksburg up 27-7.
The Yellow Jackets showed their grit as the urgency of the situation sunk in. Buford quarterback Noah Crump ran for 13 yards and 24 yards on back-to-back plays. With 15 seconds remaining in the half, Crump plowed over the goal line for a touchdown and converted the two-point conversion on the ground.
Buford was now well withing striking distance and had the momentum going into half, trailing 27-15.
But the Yellow Jackets would not score again.
Blacksburg quickly closed the game out in the third quarter, scoring two touchdowns on its first two possessions. Sims was able to move the ball through the air on underneath curl and slant routes for the Wildcats.
Poor tackling by the Yellow Jackets allowed the Wildcats to gain yards in chunks, while the offense reverted to three-and-outs.
Watson was not hesitant in drawing up plans to right the ship and is committed to a full rebound in the weeks ahead.
“The coaching staff is going to work tonight,” he said. “The coaching staff will be at work tonight and we’re going to go to work Monday with this team.
“I expect a different football team come next Friday night. They better come to work with their hard hats on, because we’re fixing to get after it.”
In addition to his two interceptions and one touchdown on defense, Morris led the Yellow Jackets in receiving yards and contributed an additional 20 yards on the ground.
For Blacksburg, it was a nice start for first-year head coach Josh Batchler, being an interim at the helm in 2022. The Wildcats snapped a 17-game losing streak with the road win.