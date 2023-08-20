LANSPTS-08-23-23 BUFORD FOOTBALL Mason Deese

Buford High School’s Mason Deese (1) tries to get away from a Blacksburg defender during their Friday, Aug. 18, game.

 Gwynn Leaird

The Buford Yellow Jackets were stung, 42-15, by the Blacksburg Wildcats in a disappointing debut to the 2023 football season.

Expectations were high for Buford High School, in its season opener Friday, Aug. 18. The Yellow Jackets dominated their season opening contest against the Wildcats in 2022, as they headed to an 8-3 record, including a playoff berth.